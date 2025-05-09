Catholic Bishops Congratulate Pope Leo XIV

Share

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has extended heartfelt congratulations to Pope Leo XIV following his election as the new Supreme Pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church.

In a statement issued Friday in Abuja by the National Director of Social Communications, Michael Nsikak Umoh, the President of the CBCN and Archbishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, called on Nigerians to uphold the new Pope in their prayers.

Archbishop Ugorji described the peaceful transition and election as a powerful testimony of the Catholic Church’s commitment to dignity, honor, and spiritual discernment.

“This papal transition showcases the Church’s commitment to dignity, honor, and spiritual discernment, offering the world a powerful example of conducting affairs with grace and reverence as children of God,” the statement read.

He added, “In the joy of the Easter season, we thank God for the successful conclusion of the conclave, which has brought forth Pope Leo XIV. On behalf of all Catholic Bishops in Nigeria, Christ’s faithful, and all people of goodwill, we extend our sincere congratulations to His Holiness and pledge our allegiance, prayers, and support as he begins his Petrine ministry.”

The CBCN also congratulated members of the College of Cardinals, including Nigeria’s own Peter Ebere Cardinal Okpaleke, for their role in the historic election.

The bishops urged all Nigerians and people of goodwill to join in praying for the new Pope, asking that he be endowed with wisdom, courage, and grace to lead the global Church.

“As is customary, we remind all our priests that the Votive Mass of Thanksgiving for a New Pope may be offered in our churches. May God bless Pope Leo XIV and the entire Catholic Church,” the statement concluded.

Share