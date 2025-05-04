Catholic Bishops Reacts To Trump’s AI Image Dressed As Pope

Share

The New York State Catholic Conference has heavily criticised the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, for sharing seemingly AI-generated images of himself dressed as the Pope.

Sunday Telegraph reports that on Saturday, May 3, President Trump sparked mixed reactions, disbelief, and debate on his social media page after sharing an image of being dressed like a Pope.

The digitally altered image, later reposted by the White House’s official X account, showed Trump in full papal regalia—flowing white robes, a golden crucifix, and a mitre with one finger raised skywards.

Reacting to the post, the NYS Catholic Conference wrote: “There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr President.

READ ALSO

“We just buried our beloved Pope Francis, and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St Peter. Do not mock us.”

This comes just days after Trump jokingly told reporters, “I’d like to be pope, that would be my number one choice,” when asked who he backed as the next head of the Catholic Church.

His comment came shortly before the conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21.

While Trump didn’t endorse any contender, he alluded to “a very good” cardinal in New York, widely believed to be Archbishop Timothy Dolan, a staunch theological conservative with a clear stance against abortion.

Share