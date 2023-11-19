Catholic Bishop Urges Priests To Shun Materialism, Focus On Winning Souls

The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Katsina-Ala in Benue state, Most Rev. Isaac -Bundepuun-Dugu, has called on Catholic Priests to shun materialism and focus more on winning souls for God. He made the call on yesterday in Lafia, Nasarawa state capital, in his homily at a Mass to mark the 25th Priestly Anniversary of the Chaplain of St. Augustine parish Lafia, Rev. Fr. Gabriel Terwase Ngbea. Fr. Ngbea ordained on Aug. 15 1998, is the Priest in charge of St Augustine Catholic Church in Lafia Nasarawa State.

Bishop Dugu said that religion leaders must rise up to their responsibilities to tackle the menace of getting rich by all means ravaging the country. He said that clergy are the conscious of the society and must be role models that would leave an exemplary life. According to him, the church should deliberately reorient the youths with a view to addressing the alarming rate of social vices and crimes in the country.

The cleric reminded them that a priest is not said to be successful because of material things, academic qualifications, stubbornness, or arrogance. Bishop Dugu said “A successful priest should be dedicated, humble, leave a life of service to God and humanity and above all strive toward winning more souls to God,” he added. In a remark, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Lafia, Most Rev. Dr. David Ajang, congratulated the celebrant for joining the league of elders among Priests in the church. Bishop Ajang explained that only 17 Priests celebrated their silver jubilee out of the 105 Catholic Priests in Catholic Diocese of Lafia.

He said that there were more responsibility attached to being an elder among the Priests in the church. “You should be careful in what you do and say because younger priests are looking up to you as a role model. “You must be a guide, and assist others to avoid the same mistakes you made when you were a younger priest. “The church must set good example because role models that are discipline, sincere, accountable and always stand by what is right are what is lacking in the society today,” Ajang added.

On his part, the celebrant, Fr Gabriel Ngbea, expressed gratitude to God for seeing him thus far in his service to God and humanity and also thanked his parents, siblings and all those who played various roles for his attainment in life. Ngbea therefore, promised to dedicate the rest of his life to continue to win souls for God and serve humanity.