Catholic Bishop Of Ondo Enjoins Varsities To Add More Value To Society

The Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Most Rev. Dr Jude Arogundade, has challenged Nigerian universities to step up the responsibility of solving problems, and improve the society through the generation of ideas, product development and enhancement of human capital potential of the country.

He gave the charge while delivering a sermon at the Interdenominational service held at St. Albert’s Catholic Chaplaincy on Sunday, commemorating the 36th convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

The cleric said, “The university is a place of reflection, study and research. Specialised universities such as FUTA were established to create an impact in society. The goal of teaching and research is to add value to the lives of humanity, and universities cannot afford to fall short of this mandate”

He said members of the university community must centre their goals on the tenets of accurate information, proper formation of character and transformation of humanity.

According to him, “The information you get must be transformational. It must be about how to make the world a better place and make God’s world meaningful to people. Through proper character formation, the church and the university in tandem must instil the correct virtues in members of the community. Transformation is an output of education and Christianity that serves God and humanity selflessly. University must also be transformational in its duties and other responsibilities.”

Taking his homily from the book of Ezekiel 47:1-12, He said, ” The water as referred to in the scriptures gave life. Every prophecy has an eternal end. This prophecy is fulfilled in our time. The water of baptism gives life and meaning. As people of God, we are called to bring life and healing to society.

That is why the church became the foundation of life and grace among people. The church has become a means that embodies the teaching of Jesus Christ, thus making the world a better place. Universities in Nigeria must also strive to make the country a better place.”

Comparing the church to tertiary institutions, he said, “Just as the goodness of God flows from the house of God into the world, FUTA as a research-centred university must be positioned to bring solutions to societal problems and take a stand for justice and truth.”.

Speaking to the graduating students, he said, “No human endeavour can occur without will and determination. Let us destroy the spirit of hatred and evil and build up the spirit of impact so that God’s spirit will reflect in all we do. Take charge of your life.

Be creative and take a stand to transform your world.” Bishop Arogundade also appealed to the Federal Government to tackle insurgency, banditry and terrorism headlong in order for Nigeria to become a country of particular concern for good.

In her remarks, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Adenike Oladiji, said FUTA was taking the lead in technological innovation and advancing the cause of producing self-reliant graduates.

She said that the recent agricultural subvention given to the University by the Federal Government the university will further empower FUTA to be at the forefront of food security, provision of employment and contribute positively to improving the economy of the nation.