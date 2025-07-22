Catholic Bishop Lauds DSS, Army Over Rescue Of Priest, Others

The Catholic Bishop of Maiduguri Diocese, Most Rev. John Bakeni, has commended the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Army for the successful rescue of Rev. Fr. Alphonsus Afina, who was abducted alongside several other travellers by Boko Haram insurgents on June 1.

New Telegraph gathered that the abduction occurred along the Liman Kara-Gwoza road in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State. The incident drew global attention, as Fr. Afina had served as a missionary in Alaska, United States, between September 2017 and 2024.

According to a security source, Fr. Afina and 10 women were rescued on Monday by DSS operatives, with support from Nigerian Army troops. The victims were freed without ransom.

Bishop Bakeni, who also serves as Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Borno State, praised the professionalism and bravery of the operatives involved in the operation.

“The Catholic community worldwide is overjoyed by the news of Father Afina’s rescue after nearly two months in captivity,” the bishop reportedly said.

Further details revealed that Fr. Afina was travelling from Mubi, Adamawa State, to Maiduguri when his convoy was ambushed near a military checkpoint. A rocket-propelled grenade reportedly struck one of the vehicles, killing an occupant.

In a related development, DSS operatives in Zamfara State, also with military support, rescued 32 kidnap victims in Shinkafi Local Government Area recently.

Security sources disclosed that the victims 27 women and five boys had spent between two to four months in captivity. They have since been handed over to the state government for medical care and documentation.