Catholic Bishop Charges Tinubu to Lead by Example

The Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Odetoyinbo, has fired at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other politicians for encouraging Nigerians to endure economic hardship while they live in affluence. The cleric insisted that the extravagant lifestyles and affluence of politicians while encouraging citizens to endure is a total betrayal of the ‘renewed hope’ vision, the Tinubu-led Federal Government presented to Nigerians.

Odetoyinbo stated this yesterday, in his 2023 Christmas message he personally signed and made available to journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital. He noted that leaders living in affluence while citizens wal- low in abject poverty was not in line with the ‘renewed hope’ agenda. Odetoyinbo called on the Nigerian leaders to match their words with actions, and do all within their powers to end the present economic hardship in country. He challenged leaders at the various arms of government to rebuild trust and confidence in the people.

He said: “The executive must engage in policies and programmes that will better the lives of Nigerians; the legislature must pass bills that are pro- life and reflect proper representation of the will of Nigerians while the judiciary must be the last hope of the common man, not only in judgement, but also in justice. Unfortunately, the reality in our country speaks otherwise. This shows that we are all called to do more than we have done in the past, to build a collective trust in our country”.

In the message titled: “Christmas: Let us reawaken hope in ourselves and country”, Bishop Odetoyinbo said: “We cannot allow a few people to hijack our commonwealth and continue to advance their cause while the rest of us resign to fate and hopelessness. We are not Nigerians by accident but by the will of God, who created us wonderfully and beautifully with our colour, tribes and tongue.

We cannot devalue ourselves and nation and expects others to celebrate us. “We must be intentional about rebuilding and uplifting the glory of Nigeria by desisting from acts of terrorism, banditry, oil theft, arm robbery, kidnapping, electoral malpractices, maiming and killing one another; acts like these destroy our commonwealth and the integrity of our country both locally and internationally. We must enthrone the virtues of love, joy, peace, unity and humility before God.

This is what Christmas must instill in us”. “The season of Christmas affords us the opportunity to celebrate the love of God with one another as one family united in a common vision for our common good. This love must be shared with our brothers and sisters, particularly those that find it difficult to celebrate due to the present economic hardship. “I exhort and enjoin all who have, to share their gifts with the poor and less privileged around them. There is hunger in the city and famine on the plain.” Speaking on litany of problems confronting the country, Bishop Odetoyinbo said: “We must never give up on our efforts to reforming ourselves and collectively rebuilding our country.

“We must not give up on the quest to overcome the forces of darkness in the world as the Church calls us to reflect during this season of Christmas. “We must remain hopeful for our country. In the midst of the doubts, hunger, danger, anger, pain and hopelessness that stir us in the face, particularly with the conducts of our leaders and fellow compatriots, we must remain resolute and hopeful in the vision of a new Nigeria. “We daily witness with concerns the exodus of Nigerians, particularly young people to other nations, leading to brain drain and loss of capable hands that would have added value to our common effort of rebuilding Nigeria.

Such embers of desperation and hopelessness should not be allowed to flourish any longer. “As people of hope, we believe that Nigeria will rise again and the glory of the Lord shall shine upon her; and many who have been displaced due to problems besieging this country will once more return to their homeland.