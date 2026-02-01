Most Rev. Alaba Job, the Archbishop Emeritus, Catholic Archdiocese of Ibadan, has emphasised the need for the government to return missionary schools to their original state and rightful owners.

He said this on Saturday in Ikire, during the Thanksgiving Mass and blessing of the renovated chapel by Fatima College Ikire, 1976 set, in commemoration of the school’s 70th anniversary.

He urged the Fatima College, Ikire, Old Boys Alumni to arise and ensure that the government returns missionary schools such as Fatima to their original state and owners.

He urged the old boys alumni of the college to champion the cause and reclaim the school’s heritage. The priest expressed hope that the school would regain its freedom and original status if the alumni engaged in the pursuit.

“The school is celebrating its 70th anniversary, but do you like what you see today? “I challenge you to arise, wake up and never sit back in this pursuit of the school return, so that it can shine as before,” he said.

He, however, encouraged today’s Fatimarians to remain strong in God, assuring them that there is still hope. He enjoined them to always remember the school they came from and uphold the godly legacy by being shining examples of all good things.

“Difficulties shouldn’t overtake us, but we should always overtake our difficulties. “May our youths rise above the useless things they pursue today and become better,” Job said.

The Archbishop of Ibadan Dioceses who celebrated the Mass, Most Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin, urged the students to face their studies seriously to be great in life.