Catholic Archbishop To FG: Time To Move From Providing Palliatives To Better Strategies

As Nigerians join others to usher in the New Year, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has urged the Bola Tinubuled government, organisations and individuals to move from providing palliatives to better strategies in empowering the none privileged citizens.

The Prelate in a statement signed by the Social Communications Director of the Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, said rather than palliative, the move towards a qualitative empowerment of Nigerians through creating opportunities for skills acquisitions, provision of gainful employment, and soft loan opportunities for small and medium scale industries to thrive have become necessary because of their potential long-lasting positive impact on the nation’s weak economy.

He also noted that the onerous task of improving on the quality of lives of Nigerians through deliberate empowerment policies should also be the concern of the organized private sector.

While stressing that it was why a better enabling environment for businesses to thrive must be continually explored by government so that Nigerians would be better served.

He, however, urged Nigerians to be thankful to God in spite of all challenges, knowing very well that many are not as blessed as to have survived the vicissitudes of life in 2024.

Noting that this was not to play down on the fact that the living standards of many have become worse than ever before and begging to survive has become common place as seen on the streets of the towns and cities.

According to him, Nigerians cannot afford to close the door on hope and trust in God as the basis for taking the required action to remedy the sad situations of many people.

He also noted that the demand remains that governments at all levels should do far better in 2025 than they have done so far in order to stem the high rate of poverty in the country and improve the quality of lives of the citizens.

