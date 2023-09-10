Catholic Archbishop Condemns Kaduna Church Attack

The Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Benin City, Most Rev Dr Augustine Akubeze has condemned the Thursday night attack on the Fadan Kamatan Parish – Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, located in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, which led to the death of a seminarian, who while trying to escape, was caught up in the fire set by the bandits.

The cleric who said the act was wicked, charged both the state and federal governments to ensure that the perpetrators be fished out and made to face the consequence of their actions. He, however, called on individuals to desist from wicked acts, embrace love and show respect and religious tolerance.

The Archbishop in a chat with Sunday Telegraph through the Director of Communications, Benin Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Jude Orah stated: “The Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Benin City, Most Rev Dr Augustine Akubeze condemns the at- tack and calls on the both federal and state governments to bring the perpetrators to justice.”