The foundation stone for the first Nigerian cathedral building was laid in March 1867 and it was established in 1869. The one hundred and 50-year-old cathedral is a significant religious site in Nigeria, having served as the seat of the Anglican church leadership in Nigeria, West Africa and Africa. In 1976, the relics of Rev Dr Samuel Ajayi Crowther, a former enslaved Yoruba man who became the first African bishop in the Anglican Church, were translated to the cathedral and cenotaph was erected as a memorial to him, which remains a popular tourist attraction to this day.

Today, it remains the seat of the Bishop of Lagos and holds a special place in the hearts of Nigerians of all faiths. Construction of the current building, designed by architect Bagan Benjamin started exactly hundred years ago and was completed in 1946. One of the most remarkable features of the cathedral is its Oberlinger Orgelbaubuilt organ, which is located on the right side of the altar with two façades – one looking towards the altar and the other towards the right nave. Divided into several sections.