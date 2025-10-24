Catfish Farmers Blame Middlemen For Low Profit

Some catfish farmers in Anguwa Tiv community, Ado, Nasarawa State, have expressed concern that middlemen make more profit than those involved in actual fish production. The farmers, in separate interviews recently in Karu Local Government Area of the state, said the dominance of intermediaries in the fish market had made it difficult for them to earn fair returns on their investments.

They explained that middlemen often dictate prices, leaving farmers at the mercy of exploitative market forces despite the rising cost of fish feed, transportation, and pond maintenance. Mr. Christopher Ewalefo, a catfish farmer, said farmers were “suffering silently” because middlemen control the market chain and reap most of the profits.

He said the practice forced farmers to bear high costs, receive low returns, and, in some cases, fall victim to fraud. “People hardly come to the farm to buy fish; they go to the market. Many don’t even know their way to the farms, so middlemen capitalise on this to make more profits,” he said.

Ewalefo explained that middlemen often flood the market during the rainy season, artificially lowering prices through oversupply. He said they buy at cheaper rates and resell at high prices when demand rises, leaving farmers at a loss.

According to him, the only sustainable solution is for farmers to reduce their reliance on intermediaries by adding value to their fish through processing, packaging, and selling directly to consumers, hotels, and restaurants.

Mr Solomon Uduka, another catfish farmer, said that while middlemen had served as intermediaries for years, many now exploit farmers rather than support them. “Farmers place so much trust in middlemen, which I consider risky.

“Once they buy at a cheaper price from farmers, they resell to consumers at outrageous prices, thereby making more profits than the farmers. “As a farmer, imagine how much you lose when you sell per kilo of fish for N1,800 to N1,900, and middlemen resell at N2,500 to N3,000,” he said.

Uduka advised catfish farmers to find potential customers through various channels, including social media platforms, instead of depending entirely on middlemen.