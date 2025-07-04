Cassava Now Key Driver Of Nigeria’s Industrial Devt –Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said the Federal Government has repositioned cassava production to ensure the crop becomes a key driver of industrial development and import substitution in the country.

According to a presidential statement, Shettima said yesterday the government’s agenda for the sector is hinged on leveraging the crop as capital for re-engineering Nigeria’s economy, strengthening rural livelihoods, and ensuring national food and energy security.

Speaking at a ceremony in Abuja to mark the 2025 World Cassava Day, the VP said cassava, which for long symbolised food security for the vulnerable, can also signify prosperity for the ambitious.

He said: “We are moving from subsidy-heavy programmes to investment-led solutions. “We are prioritizing private capital, research, and coordinated action across government, academia, and development partners to drive mechanisation, agro-processing, quality inputs, and full commercialisation of cassava.”

Emphasizing the theme of this year’s World Cassava Day, Shettima said the commemoration of the day was a call to action, just as he invited all stakeholders to see the promise of the crop.