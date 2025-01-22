Cassano Urges Napoli To Go For Lookman

Share

Former Real Madrid striker Antonio Cassano has advised Napoli to prioritize signing Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman instead of Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho as they seek a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who recently joined PSG for €75 million.

Cassano doubts Garnacho’s ability to adapt to Napoli’s demanding environment under coach Antonio Conte, citing the 20-year-old’s inconsistent performances at United, where he has only managed three goals and one assist in 21 league games this season.

Instead, Cassano mentioned Lookman, the reigning African Footballer of the Year, as the better option. The Nigerian winger has impressed at Atalanta, scoring 34 goals and providing 21 assists in 80 Serie A appearances since joining in 2022.

Cassano suggested Napoli could secure Lookman through a €45-50 million deal involving Giacomo Raspadori.

He called Lookman a consistent performer who delivers goals, assists, and teamwork, making him a perfect fit for Napoli.

“I take €75 million for Kvara? I go to Atalanta, I give them €45-50 million plus Raspadori, and I take Lookman now because he scores goals, assists, and works for the team,” Cassano added.

“If I have to choose between him and Garnacho, I’ll take Lookman for life. He’s 28 years old, and he was going to PSG in the summer.

“But PSG have now taken Kvaratskhelia. For me, with Raspadori at Atalanta, everyone is happy—they make another capital gain.”

Share

Please follow and like us: