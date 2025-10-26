On Sunday, Aston Villa ended Manchester City’s unbeaten streak with a narrow 1–0 victory at Villa Park, all thanks to a powerful 19th-minute strike from Matty Cash.

Villa’s goal came from an Emiliano Buendía corner, which fell to Cash just outside the box. He fired a fierce left-footed shot into the bottom corner, beating Gianluigi Donnarumma and exposing cracks in City’s defence.

Despite dominating possession and applying sustained pressure, City found no way through. Erling Haaland had a chance early on but was thwarted by Villa keeper Emiliano Martínez.

Villa’s defenders, especially Pau Torres, also blocked several dangerous attempts late in the second half. An almost equaliser came deep into stoppage time when Haaland bundled the ball into the net—only to see it ruled out for offside.

The loss sees City slip to fourth place, six points behind early leaders Arsenal, while Villa climb to seventh.

Post-match, City boss Pep Guardiola acknowledged the frustration, admitting his side lacked cutting edge and commending Villa’s disciplined defending. His side is now prepared to regroup ahead of their Carabao Cup clash with Swansea midweek.

For Villa, the victory marks their fourth successive win and underlines their resurgence in the league. They now carry momentum into their upcoming fixture against Liverpool.