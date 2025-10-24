Cashless: Sustained Adoption Boosts Pos Deals By 394.48% To N42.83trn

The cashless policy initiative by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has taken Point of Sales (PoS) transactions to a new height, growing 394.48 per cent to N42.83 trillion in the last nine months.

The deal represents an increase from N34.17 trillion to N42.83 trillion between January and September this year, compared with N8.66 trillion in the corresponding period of 2024, findings by New Telegraph show.

According to Financial Derivatives Company Limited’s (FDC), which usually cites e-payment transactions data obtained from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), the value of PoS transactions stood at N4.10 trillion in January 2025; N3.17 trillion in February; N3.22 trillion in March; N5.24 trillion in April; N4.33 trillion in May; N5.62 trillion in June; N6.62 trillion in July, N5.71 trillion in August and N4.82 trillion in September.

An analysis of the reports shows that while the value of PoS transactions dropped by 15.59 per cent Month-on-Month (MoM) in September 2025, it rose by 291.37 per cent when compared with the N1.23 trillion recorded for September last year.

Analysts attribute the downward trend in the value of PoS transactions in the last two months to constrained consumer spending and the new operational guidelines for agent banking across the country recently introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

For instance, in a report released last month, FDC noted that while the new operational guidelines, under which the apex bank capped daily cumulative transactions per agent at N1.2 million and N100,000 for individual customers, could lead to a drop in PoS transaction value “in the near term,” they could “encourage transfer payments,” and are, in the long run, “expected to enhance transparency, security and long-term growth in the payment ecosystem.”

Indeed, analysts note that there has been a significant increase in the adoption of e-payment in the country in recent years, occasioned by factors, such as the CBN’s initiatives to promote the cashless policy, the impact of the 2020 Covid-19 crisis and the naira redesign programme introduced by the apex bank in late 2022.

In its report titled, “Instant Payments – 2020 Annual Statistics,” for example, the NIBSS stated that: “The Covid-19 pandemic changed the epayments landscape, accelerating the adoption of instant payments as more people transitioned to electronic channels for funds exchange in the wake of government imposed lockdowns.”

Also, New Telegraph reports that implementation challenges with the CBN’s naira redesign policy led to an acute shortage of cash, which crippled economic activities across the country in the first quarter of 2023, thus forcing bank customers, who were unable to access cash at the time, to adopt e-payment channels.

Although the regulator later abandoned the naira redesign policy, analysts believe that the lingering cash scarcity in the banking system is one of the major fallouts of that policy as the challenges members of the public faced in trying to withdraw cash from banks contributed to the surge in the number of banking agents or PoS merchants in the country in the last few years with a resultant increase in the number of deployed PoS terminals.

According to data obtained from NIBSS, deployed PoS terminals rose by 127.07 per cent to hit a record 5.56 million as at the end of December 2024, compared with 2.45 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

This means that a total of 3.11 million PoS terminals were deployed across the country last year. The NIBSS data also shows that the value of PoS transactions rose by 69 per cent to N18 trillion in 2024, from N10.74 trillion in 2023.