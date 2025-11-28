Cashless: More Customers Embrace E-Transfer As Levy Surges 114.51% To N358.82bn

Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue component of disbursements by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the three tiers of government-Federal Government, states and Local Government Councils (LGCs)- amounted to N358.82 billion between January and October this year, findings by New Telegraph show.

The amount is 114.51 per cent, or N191.55 billion, higher than the N167.28 billion disbursed by the Committee to the three tiers of government as EMTL revenue in the corresponding period of 2024.

An analysis of communiqués of the eleven FAAC meetings held this year indicates that the EMTL revenue disbursed to the three tiers of government amounted to N21.40 billion in January 2025; N35.17 billion in February; N26.01 billion in March, N40.48 billion in April, N28.82 billion in May, N30.38 billion in June, N39.17 billion in July, N33.69 billion in August, N53.84 billion in September and N49.87 billion in October.

Introduced by the Federal Government, via the Finance Act of 2020, as a way of generating more revenue by leveraging the accelerating growth in electronic funds transfer in the country, the EMTL is a singular and one-off levy of N50 on the recipient of any electronic receipts or transfers of N10,000 and above.

For equivalent receipts or transfers carried out in other currencies, the levy is charged at the exchange rates determined by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The levy, which applies to all account types, came into effect in January 2021 and is an amendment of the Stamp Duty Act, under which, N50 used to be levied on electronic payments above N1,000.

Under the Finance Act 2020, revenue derived from the EMT levy is shared based on derivation and distributed at 15 per cent to the Federal Government and Federal Capital Territory, 50 percent to the state governments and 35 per cent to the 774 local governments.

For instance, according to the recent press release issued by the Director, Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr. Mohammed Manga, at the end of the November 2025 meeting of the FAAC, a total sum of N2.094 trillion was shared by the three tiers of government as Federation Allocation for the month of October 2025 from a gross total of N2.934 trillion.

The statement also said: “The sum of N49.865 billion from Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) was distributed to the three tiers of government as follows: the Federal Government received N7.180 billion, States got N23.935 billion, Local Government Councils received N16.755 billion, while N1.995 billion was allocated for Cost of Collection.

However, New Telegraph reports that the Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, announced, last month, that under the country’s 2025 Tax Reform Acts, state governments will, from 2026, retain 100 per cent of collections from the EMTL as part of efforts to boost subnational revenues.

He also disclosed that the new tax reforms would significantly increase states’ allocations from the Value Added Tax (VAT) pool beginning next year, as one-third of what previously accrued to the federal government would now go to the states.

“From 2026, states will no longer share the Electronic Money Transfer Levy with the federal and local governments, it will belong entirely to them.

In addition, state government bonds will be exempted from tax, helping to lower borrowing costs.

There are also other measures to help states build capacity and close existing tax gaps.

“So, we have more reasons to be optimistic about subnational governments, but perhaps even more reasons to demand better performance,” he said.

According to official data, EMTL revenue generated by FIRS has maintained an upward trend since implementation of the levy commenced in 2021 standing at N114 billion in 2021, N125.67 billion in 2022, N181.21 billion in 2023 and N212.69 billion in 2024.

In fact, in its “Revised 2024 – 2026 Medium-Term Fiscal Framework”, the Budget Office of the Federation, said: “The Electronic Money Transfer levy will continue to be implemented in the medium-term.

Compliance with the approved regulations governing the administration of the levy will be enforced to significantly improve collections over the medium term.

Electronic Money Transfer levy is projected based on the estimated volume of chargeable number of online transfer transactions of 4.6 billion in 2025, 5.3 billion in 2026 and 6.1 billion in 2027.

“The projected net amount accruable to the Federation Account in 2025 is N58.79 trillion.

Of this amount, N51.61 trillion is projected to flow into the Main Pool, while N6.95 trillion and N228.85 billion are projected to accrue to the VAT Pool and EMTL, respectively.”