Cashew Producers, Processors Urge Gov’t To Unlock Industry’s Economic Potential

Stakeholders in the cashew industry have called on both the federal and state governments to develop a blueprint to unlock the sector’s economic potential.

The call was made on Thursday in Abuja during the 4th Nigeria Cashew Day, organized by the National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN) in collaboration with the African Cashew Alliance (ACA).

President of NCAN, Dr. Ojo Ajanaku, said the cashew industry has the potential to become a major foreign exchange earner for the country if its full value chain is properly harnessed through development of processing and value-addition facilities.

Ajanaku expressed regret that although Nigeria once ranked as the world’s leading cashew producer, the sector has been neglected in pursuit of other agricultural and economic ventures, allowing other countries to take the lead.

He also noted that some Nigerian states with comparative advantage in cashew production lack processing facilities and centres for value-addition activities.

“We want to grow Nigeria’s cashew production capacity so we can reclaim the number one position we once held. Nigeria has the largest population of Black people in the world. We have the land, the climate, and all necessary resources to be the top cashew producer globally. Today’s forum energizes us to push for increased cashew production in the country,” Ajanaku said.

Also speaking, President of the African Cashew Alliance, Mr. Ibrahim Sanfo, called on African governments to support cashew producers to fully realize the sector’s economic potential.

Sanfo emphasized the need to develop local processing capacity rather than merely exporting raw cashew nuts without capturing their full value.

“Our processing is currently less than 10%, while 80–90% of our cashew is exported. We need to process more for local consumption, and government support is critical for achieving this. Without the government, this problem cannot be resolved,” he said.