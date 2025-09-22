Cashew: Nigeria May Lose N3.05trn Over Processing Capacity

Lack of processing equipment will make Nigeria lose N3.05 trillion ($2.05 billion) in the global cashew market in 2025 from its projected 370,000 tonnes.

The country lacks equipment to boost the production of the nuts to meet international standard as Vietnam, with processing machines, earned between $2.05 billion and $2.36 billion from the same quantity, when compared with Nigeria exports. Findings revealed that the price of processed nuts was between $5,500 and $6,500 in the global market.

According to the country’s General Department of Customs, in the first half of 2025, Vietnam’s cashew exports reached a value of $2.36 billion, while Nigerian earn only $398 million in Q2 2025 due to lack of processing matchine which can boost the trade.

Worried by the low earnings, the government has introduced a Bill to establish the National Cashew Production and Research Institute to stop export of raw cashew nut. The institute will be charged with the responsibilities of cashew research, processing and boosting production for local and export consumables.

However, the National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN) said that the ban would lead to massive smuggling of the nuts and discourage farmers. Recall that the National President of the association, Dr Ojo Ajanaku, had alleged that those behind the Bill seeking to ban raw materials export in the agricultural sector were out to cripple the nation’s cashew industry in order to force cashew farmers to sell their nuts cheaply to local processors instead of exporting them.

Ajanaku argued that the Bill should not be passed into law, as it would jeopardise the Nigerian cashew industry and throw farmers into a precarious situation. He urged the government to come up with a Special Agro-processing Loan (SAPL) that will be accessible by processors at about three to five per cent interest rate in order to attract investors into cashew processing instead of banning the raw export of cashew nuts.

He explained that Nigerian cashew industry was employing over five million Nigerian citizens, adding that the country Nigeria had about 92 million hectares of land, noting that the entire land of Ivory Coast which is 32 million hectares of land, produced cashew more than Nigeria. He said: “When the farmer harvests his cashew from the farm, it goes through processes of processing before it gets into export.

They sort, sun-dry, baggage, before you put it for export. Those are primary processors. “Now, the secondary processor is like for cashew, is sharing. You share it and bring out the kernel out of it. In India, when they wanted to go into cashew processing, they started with local machineries. That was what India started from.

“Those are the areas I expected the Raw Materials Research and Development Council to look at because they are under the Ministry of Science and Technology instead of chasing shadows, looking for policy to control export of raw material. “Cashew harvest starts in Nigeria between February and maximum of April or May, harvesting is finished.

Now what you have is the product that you have prepared for export or prepare for processing. “If you have what we call Special Agro-processing Loan (SAPL), which I have gathered banks, even engaged NEXIM Bank and Fidelity Bank to come up with a Product Paper for cashew because of the high cost of interest rate and to bring down the cost of processing for our processors so that they can compete with the outside world and encourage production in Nigeria.

“Imagine a processor taking just taking 10,000 hectares of land and farm it is a huge avenue created to generate over 30,000 jobs. For one hectare of land, for you to be able to farm one hectare of land and make it productive for cashew, you need minimum of three to five hands to work for you in that farm. Now, if a processor takes 10,000 hectares of land to farm cashew, if he employs three persons, we are looking at 30,000 employees.”