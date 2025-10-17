Cashew: NCAN Frets Over Activities Of Middlemen In Value Chain

The National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN) has raised concerns about the unregulated activities of foreign middlemen that are disrupting the country’s cashew industry.

NCAN’s National President, Ademola Adesokan, pointed out that foreign traders, who bypass established protocols, were buying directly from local farmers at inflated prices, causing significant harm to the sector.

These foreign buyers, according to Adesokan, are exploiting farmers at the farm gate, exporting the produce without adhering to international trade standards.

He emphasized the need to introduce a more organized structure to safeguard the interests of Nigerian farmers, suggesting that involving customs and immigration could help regulate the system. “Our farmers are being exploited at the farm gate. The industry is in urgent need of structure to protect the integrity of the supply chain,” he said.

The situation has caused wide spread distress, with many farmers finding it increasingly difficult to sell their cashews at fair prices or make a meaningful profit. Adesokan noted that the unstable market conditions were pushing farmers into debt, as they can no longer rely on consistent, competitive pricing.

He said that the absence of regulation and oversight was crippling the sector, leaving farmers vulnerable to exploitation. NCAN’s National General Secretary, Olarotimi Ayeka, echoed these concerns, highlighting the loss of billions of naira and the damage to Nigeria’s relationships with international trade partners.

He attributed the disruption to foreign agents who often skip over local processors and directly engage with farmers, bypassing the usual channels of the cashew value chain. This approach, he explained, distorts the market and damages the local trade structure.

Ayeka also described how the export of immature cashews and the short-term activities of foreign buyers, who purchase large quantities during peak season before abruptly leaving, has led to a surplus of unsold cashews and frustrated farmers.

“These traders only operate during the peak season, buying massively in February and March, and then disappearing by April. “When they leave, they often take the cashews with them, leaving local markets flooded with unsold stock,” Ayeka said.

The negative impact of foreign interference extends beyond the trade itself. Ayeka revealed that some members of the NCAN have colluded with foreign buyers for personal gain, impeding efforts to reform the system and address the ongoing crisis.

He accused these individuals of blocking any efforts to stabilize the industry, contributing to a situation where the value chain is distorted and farmers are left at a disadvantage. Amid these tensions, the leadership of NCAN recently underwent a contentious change.

Adesokan’s administration dismissed former National President Dr Ojo Joseph Ajanaku and his executive council, accusing them of mishandling the crisis. Ajanaku, however, rejected these claims, insisting that the allegations were unfounded and politically motivated.

He also stated that his leadership was properly elected and that the disagreements within NCAN should not be seen as a sign of division within the organisation.