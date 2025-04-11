Cashew: Multiple Challenges Depriving Nigeria Of Benefits In $11bn Market

Share

With cashew market projected to hit $11 billion globally this year, the National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN) has rued that the worrying trend remains the inability to add value and export high volume of processed cashew kernel as against the continued export of raw cashew nut (RCN).

NCAN President, Dr. Ojo Joseph Ajanaku, in an interview with New Telegraph, explained that Nigeria’s cashew industry was confronted with numerous challenges, including high cost of processing as well limited credit for processors to support procurement of high volume of raw cashew nuts.

According to him, this and many more are factors militating against the country’s domestic processing efforts.

Ajanaku said: “We are not unaware of the numerous challenges, which border on high cost of processing as well as limited credit for processors to support their capability to procure high volume of RCN to enable processing at optimal and installed capacity level as a precondition to remain in business and make profit.

“This and more are many factors militating against our domestic processing efforts. Even though the challenges are enormous, we must continue to brainstorm until we find solution on way forward.”

He highlighted that the government of the day was committed making actions and efforts that will deliver to the country, a cashew sector that benefits all the actors and the government, saying we are encouraged to remain a formidable association by keeping to our commitment and obligations as enshrined in our constitution, and play fairly according to the rules of the game without short-changing any group within the value chain.

“Above all, we must inculcate among ourselves a high sense of discipline by adhering to quality measures as against engaging in sharp practices one of which is product adulteration which are element that can potentially affect Nigeria cashew trade in the global market.”

While speaking on Nigeria’s dropping from first position to fourth place in Africa, The NCAN president said: “We know that without providing a market access for the cashew farmers, without providing what will encourage them, our farmers would not go into it.

“So we are doing it so as to encourage our producers to produce more in the country. We have also engaged some development partners beyond farm collective.

I will mention one, the Fate Foundation. They are supporting us in setting up cashew nutshell farms across the nation.

“We have one particular variety that is very popular, which is the Ogbomosho variety, and we believe that if we are able to spread this across the nation we will have uniform products in Nigeria.”

“So we have decided to engage nursery farms in Nigeria to increase our production. And we have also sent a proposal to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to see that they also support us in encouraging this initiative so that we can increase production in the country.”

Ajanaku added. On the impact of government’s policy on the cashew value chain, the renowned cashew merchant stressed: “What we want the government to put in place for us is to encourage cashew production in the country.

If we don’t encourage processing there will not be a full market for what our farmers are supposed to benefits. “So we are looking at a policy that will favour processing, and also encourage our farmers to produce more of what they are doing.”

Already the Federal Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Dr Jumoke Oduwole, had stated that the Ministry would continue to welcome from stakeholders and partners initiatives and recommendations on how “we can collectively deepened gains already made and harness the huge potential of the sub sector for the benefit of our country.”

“Let me particularly commend NCAN and other MDAs and stakeholders, especially our development partners for your continued support to cashew development in the county.

“The Ministry, as always, is looking forward to a prosperous cashew trading season that will be of great benefits to all stakeholders,” Oduwole added.

