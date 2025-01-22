Cashew Industry Can Inject $3.7bn Into Economy, Says NCAN

Share

The National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN ) says it can inject $3.7 billion into the economy if the industry receives adequate attention, especially from the government.

National President Ojo Ajanaku said this during a media conference on Monday in Abuja. Ajanaku said the industry was in the process of producing more than two million metric tonnes of cashew per year if given the opportunity.

He said: “Cashew presently employs over five million people in Nigeria but can create more jobs if supported to increase its volume of production.

“For instance, if Nigeria is able to produce two million tonnes of cashew, if we sell only the raw cashew nut without adding value to it, we are looking at $2.4 billion.”

According to him, the economic value of cashews worldwide was valued at $7.8 billion, adding that it was projected that it would be about $11 billion by next year.

“Essentially, we were once the highest producer of cashew in Africa before we dropped to the fourth position where we are today,” Ajanaku said.

