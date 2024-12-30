Cashew Exporters Target N4.1trn Earnings In 2025

Share

Nigeria is expected to earn N4.2 trillion ($2.64 billion) from cashew nut export from its major buyers, India and Vietnam in 2025.

This is due to a new price, which has increased by 80.1 per cent. Additional key markets for cashew exports from the country are United States, United Arab Emirates, Belgium, China, Turkey and Norfolk Islands.

Findings revealed that price of the nuts rose from $1,300 to $6,560 per tonnes within one year, leading to 80.1 per cent price increase as the country’s production capacity reached 400,000 tonnes in 2024.

Also, prices for Indian cashews, which was $7,990/tonne Freight on Board (FoB) at the beginning of the month, have already risen to $8,015/ tonne FoB.

Vietnam Cashew Association (VINACAS) explained that there were many reasons for the latest price increases, saying that the decline in Vietnamese imports of raw cashew nuts by 10 per cent was the major contribution.

It complained that the shortage of supply was partly due to poorer crops in some West African growing countries, adding that strong competition was also driving up prices.

Also, it stressed that to make matters worse, exchange rate fluctuations and unfavourable weather conditions had driven up production costs considerably and made them difficult to predict.

However, in a move to boost Africa’s cashew production, the African Cashew Alliance (ACA) has partnered with Cambodia on cashew growth and development across the continent.

Also, the National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN) said that the country was making moves to increase production to one million tonnes in the coming years.

The President of the association, Dr Ojo Joseph Ajanaku, explained that NCAN was building a national cashew policy to increase production, saying that currently the youth and women had been trained in the value chain as well.

He explained: “We have a projection and that is why we are building cashew nurseries, our target is to hit 1 million tonnes annually and we are looking at spreading Ogbomosho Variety in Oyo State across because it is widely accepted.

“Also in Kwara because it is high yield and we want to spread it round the country so in one hectare of land, you can harvest as high as 800-1,000 kilogrammes.

“We are to use the arable land and plant cashew, and by the time we produce cashew to two million metric tonnes which we can do in the country we would have generated enough foreign exchange for the country.

“This is our projection and if we are able to hit it we are making another 500kg, we will make it 1,500kg, and in no time we will be able to get to two million metric tonnes which is our full target.”

Meanwhile, it was revealed that more than 50 per cent of Nigerian cashew nuts were being smuggled to Benin, Togo and Cote d’Ivoire as prices spiked in Vietnam for raw cashew nuts.

Recall that in 2023, Nigeria produced an estimated 300,000 tonnes of raw cashew nuts (RCN), however, this year, the country has seen significant growth in cashew production by 25 per cent, becoming the second largest producer in West Africa after Cote d’ Ivoire.

Also, data from the VINACAS revealed that Nigeria exported 273,143 tonnes of raw cashew nuts to Vietnam in the first 10 months of 2023, compared to 124,044 tonnes exported in the same period in 2022, while India imported 80,000 tonne from Nigeria in the period.

The President of the association, Tola Faseru, who led a delegation to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Cashew nut Association of Cambodia in February 2024 for collaboration and cooperation on Cashew growth and development, covering areas of research, science and technology sharing and transfer, training and exchange of scientists said that the step taken was to enable Africa to double its production and productivity in five years.

According to ACA, price started to increase in the last two week of May 2024 to N950 and N1,000/kg or $624 and $656.82 per tonne for raw cashew nuts in some states as farm gate is causing demand to exceed supply, leading to increase in price as shipment for export ranges between $1,150 to $1,300 tonne.

It said: “Though there are fewer crops at the farm gate, our analysts in Nigeria are anticipating more raw cashew nuts trading in warehouses in the coming weeks.”

Also, Volza’s data obtained by New Telegraph indicated that 369 Nigerian exporters made 4,056 shipments of cashew between March 2023 and February 2024 to 380 buyers, marking a growth rate of 21 per cent compared to the preceding twelve months.

It noted: “Within this period, in February 2024 alone, 122 cashew export shipments were made from Nigeria. This marks a year-on-year growth of 408 per cent compared to February 2023 and a -20 per cent sequential growth from January 2024.

Most of the cashew exports from Nigeria go to the Vietnam and India. “Cashew is exported globally to over 203 countries from Nigeria. We have detailed information on over 40,662 active global Cashew buyers, with 1,109 buyers importing from Nigeria.”

