Cash Support: Zamfara Gov Empowers 8,225 Secondary School Girls

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has distributed the Conditional Cash Transfers to 8,225 adolescent girls in all the 14 local government areas of the state.

Lawal commenced the disbursement of funds for the ACRESAL and Agile Projects at Garba Nadama Hall, J.B. Yakubu State Secretariat in Gusau yesterday.

The 8,225 secondary school girls were selected from the poorest and most vulnerable households. According to him, each adolescent girl will receive N40,000 to support their continued enrolment and transition through school.

He said: “Additional tranches of Ten Thou – sand Naira each for the Second and Third School terms will bring the total support to N60,000 per session through the parents or caregivers.

“A total sum of N322 million is approved for this First Batch. Currently, arrangements for the second Batch of beneficiaries are in progress.”

At the ceremony, Lawal highlighted that the event symbolically provides financial support to beneficiaries of the ACReSAL and AGILE projects, which aligned with his administration’s focus on education, inclusive growth, social protection, and environmental resilience.