Cash Scarcity: Concern over impact on banking sector confidence

CBN building, Abuja ndoubtedly, apart from the tough economy, a major reason a lot of Nigerians did not have the usual good time during the recent festive season is the cash scarcity which negatively affected economic activities in the country in the last few months. As the festive season approached, the cash scarcity worsened as deposit money banks (DMBs) started rationing cash for over-the-counter transactions. Bank customers, who kept vigil at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in the hope of withdrawing cash, were also not lucky as the machines were empty most of the time.

CBN’s responses

Reacting to complaints from frustrated bank customers, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in a statement issued by its Corporate Communications Department, said the cash scarcity was occasioned by large-volume withdrawals of cash from its various branches by DMBs. The apex bank, which also attributed the scarcity to panic withdrawals by bank customers, said there was no shortage of naira notes, noting that there was an adequate supply of the currency in the economy. The statement said: “The attention of the CBN has been drawn to reports of alleged scarcity of cash at banks, ATMs, PoS, and BDCs in some major cities across the country. “Our findings reveal that the seeming cash scarcity in some locations is due largely to high volume withdrawals from the CBN branches by DMBs and panic withdrawals by customers from the ATMs. “While we note the concerns of Nigerians about the availability of cash for financial transactions, we wish to assure the public that there is sufficient stock of currency notes for economic activities in the country. “The branches of the CBN across the country are also working to ensure the seamless circulation of cash in their respective states of operation.” Despite the regulator’s assurances, however, the cash scarcity did not abate and reports started emerging of DMBs colluding with Point of Sale (PoS) agents to take advantage of the situation. Thus, in another press release signed by its Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mrs Hakama Sidi-Ali, the CBN warned that it would sanction (DMBs) and PoS operators found to be colluding to disrupt the circulation of the naira. The statement, which said that the CBN is investigating allegations of collusion between DMBs and PoS operators to disrupt the circulation of cash, urged members of the public to report any case of unauthorised activities, “such as capping and hoarding, by banks or PoS agents to the CBN branch in their locations.”

The statement partly read: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to alleged cases of collusion between some Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and Point-Of-Sale (PoS) operators affecting the availability of cash and disrupting the seamless circulation of the naira. The CBN frowns at such inappropriate actions by certain individuals and is investigating the reported cases capable of undermining the smooth running of the economy. “The CBN has, therefore, warned banks and PoS operators to desist from such activities as relevant sanctions shall be meted out to those found wanting. “Meanwhile, members of the public are encouraged to use alternative payment channels as well as report any case of unauthorized activities, such as capping and hoarding, by banks or PoS agents to the CBN branch in their locations.” As at last week, however, the cash scarcity had not abated as some banks were still rationing cash for over the counter transactions, thereby leading to financial experts warning about the impact on consumer confidence in the banking sector.

Impact on consumer confidence

Specifically, a report by Unity Bank warned that the cash scarcity may lead to a further decline in consumer confidence in banking. According to the report, a dip in consumer confidence in banking will also contribute to a surge in currency circulation outside banking institutions, a development, it said, might stoke inflationary pressures in the country. The report said: “Nigeria banks are grappling with the challenge of meeting customer withdrawal demands, leading to a cash shortage in some parts of the country. This is coming after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) assured customers of an adequate cash supply and attributed the current cash shortage to the surge in panic cash withdrawals across the country. As a result, Pointof Sale operators have resorted to purchasing cash from traders and petrol station attendants, doubling their charges this month to N200 from N100 for a N5,000 withdrawal.” It further stated: “The current cash shortage is likely to result in similar outcomes as seen in the first quarter of the year. This includes an uptick in the adoption of digital payment channels, increased cash hoarding, heightened withdrawal costs, and a potential upswing in the prices of goods and services within the informal economy. “Moreover, the cash scarcity is expected to further diminish consumers’ confidence in banking, contributing to a surge in currency circulation outside banking institutions. “In March 2023, currency in circulation outside banks surged by 71.4 per cent, reaching N1.45 trillion and stoking inflationary pressures in the country (up 0.13% to 22.04%). The country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) also slowed to 3.52 per cent in Q1’23 from 3.98 per cent in Q1’22, while Purchasing Managers’ Index ( PMI) fell to its lowest level this year, both indicating reduced economic activities.”

Naira redesign policy

Most stakeholders have pointed out that the current cash scarcity was reminiscent of the CBN’s naira redesign policy-induced cash scarcity of late 2022 and the first quarter of last year. Interestingly, in his speech, during a panel session at the presentation of the World Bank’s Nigeria Development Update, December 2023 edition, organised by the World Bank’s Country Office, Governor of the CBN, Mr. Yemi Cardoso, blamed the naira redesign policy for the current cash scarcity. According to him, “yes, unfortunately, the history of that (cash scarcity) lies with the naira redesign policy, and coming to the end of the year, way before the third quarter, there was a lot of apprehension with respect to where this was all going to end and whether the old currency would no longer be good for legal tender, and many started hoarding. This is really what happened.” Indeed, anecdotal evidence suggests that in the aftermath of the cash scarcity of late 2022 and early last year, many Nigerians may have decided to stop depositing cash into their bank accounts. Their argument seems to be that given the excruciating hardship they faced when in compliance with the apex bank’s directive, they deposited all their old naira notes into their accounts only to discover that they could not withdraw cash as the DMBs claimed not have adequate supply of new currency notes, it was better to keep any cash they subsequently got in a place where it could be easily accessed.For instance, an employee of a Lagos-based newspaper house, Mr. Dominic Uba, told New Telegraph that since the horrible experience that he had trying to withdraw cash from banks between January and February last year, he has not been in a banking hall.

Business booms for PoS agents

He said he prefers to patronise any of the numerous banking agents also known as PoS agents in the part of Lagos where he resides for his banking transactions. According to him, “the cash scarcity of early last year really opened my eyes to the advantages of using banking agents. I no longer have to board a bus to take me to my bank branch where I will also waste valuable time waiting for overworked bank staff to attend to me. Even if the banking agents increase their fees, patronising them is still more economical for me especially since the removal of fuel subsidy has led to a sharp increase in bus fares.” He noted that his patronage of banking agents meant that he had not been too badly affected by the current cash scarcity. “When I hear colleagues and friends these days complaining that they are unable to withdraw the amount of cash they request for from their banks, I quickly advise them to stop depositing cash into their bank accounts and begin to patronise banking agents,” he added. While commenting on the rising cost of operations for his members in a recent chat with journalists, the President of the Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria (AMMBAN), Mr. Victor Olojo, described transportation as a major component of banking agents’ cost, especially for those living in rural communities where banks do not have branches. Olojo said: “For many locations outside Lagos, where you don’t have banks you have to travel as much as 100 kilometres in some cases to get to a bank to get cash for the business. Transportation forms a very critical part. And if you look at the service itself, it is convenience service. Before now, many Nigerians would have to take transport to go to a location, go to a bank or ATM or service point, but because of the ubiquity of mobile money agents, that cost is already taken care of.” Clearly, as a result of the convenience it offers in providing various financial services, there has been a surge in the number of banking agents in the country since the CBN released the guidelines for agency banking in 2013. In June last year, an online publication, techpont.africa, noted that while one bank branch in Nigeria has to cater to 27,000 people, one PoS agent has to cater to only 80 people. Reason: there are only 4,437 bank branches in the country compared with 1.5 million PoS agents. In fact, globally, the PoS market is projected to grow from $80.8 billion in 2018 to $155.6 billion in 2028, highlighting its importance in the retail industry.

Conclusion

Given that PoS agents are already providing most of the services required by the average bank customer, the consensus in financial circles over the weekend was that unless the current cash crisis is effectively addressed, consumer confidence in the banks could hit an all-time low.