Cash Scarcity: CBN Steps Up Monitoring Of Banks

Despite the several statements issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the last one year about the measures it is taking to tackle the problem, many Nigerians clearly still face challenges trying to withdraw cash from banks.

Indeed, with another festive season around the corner, the continuing scarcity of cash may be bringing back, for a lot of Nigerians, the bad memories of the difficulties that they encountered while trying to withdraw cash from banks during the 2023 Christmas Season.

Christmas festivities

Specifically, as the 2023 festive season approached, the cash scarcity, occasioned by implementation challenges with a naira redesign policy introduced by the CBN in late 2022, worsened as DMBs resorted to rationing cash for over-the-counter transactions.

Bank customers, who kept vigil at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in the hope of withdrawing cash, were also not lucky as the machines were empty most of the time.

CBN’s responses

Reacting to the complaints of frustrated bank customers at the time, the CBN, in a statement issued by its Corporate Communications Department, said the cash scarcity was occasioned by large-volume withdrawals of cash from its various branches by DMBs.

The apex bank, which also attributed the scarcity to panic withdrawals by bank customers, said there was no shortage of naira notes, noting that there was an adequate supply of the currency in the economy.

The statement said: “The attention of the CBN has been drawn to reports of alleged scarcity of cash at banks, ATMs, PoS, and BDCs in some major cities across the country.

“Our findings reveal that the seeming cash scarcity in some locations is due largely to high volume withdrawals from the CBN branches by DMBs and panic withdrawals by customers from the ATMs.

“While we note the concerns of Nigerians about the availability of cash for financial transactions, we wish to assure the public that there is sufficient stock of currency notes for economic activities in the country.

“The branches of the CBN across the country are also working to ensure the seamless circulation of cash in their respective states of operation.”

Despite the regulator’s assurances, however, the cash scarcity did not abate and anecdotal reports started emerging about DMBs colluding with Point of Sale (PoS) agents to take advantage of the situation.

Thus, in another press release signed by its Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mrs Hakama Sidi Ali, during the period, the CBN warned that it would sanction (DMBs) and PoS operators found to be colluding to disrupt the circulation of the naira.

The statement, which said that the CBN was investigating allegations of collusion between DMBs and PoS operators to disrupt the circulation of cash, urged members of the public to report any case of unauthorised activities, “such as capping and hoarding, by banks or PoS agents to the CBN branch in their locations.”

The statement partly read: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to alleged cases of collusion between some Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and Point-Of-Sale (PoS) operators affecting the availability of cash and disrupting the seamless circulation of the naira.

The CBN frowns at such inappropriate actions by certain individuals and is investigating the reported cases capable of undermining the smooth running of the economy.

“The CBN has, therefore, warned banks and PoS operators to desist from such activities as relevant sanctions shall be meted out to those found wanting.

“Meanwhile, members of the public are encouraged to use alternative payment channels as well as report any case of unauthorised activities, such as capping and hoarding, by banks or PoS agents to the CBN branch in their locations.”

However, the regulator’s threats did not lead to a significant improvement in the circulation of cash as DMBs continued to ration cash for over the counter transactions while insisting that they had not been supplied sufficient cash by the CBN for adequate loading of their ATMs.

Interestingly, the lingering shortage of cash in the financial system created a situation, last month, where a member of the House of Representatives wrongly announced that old naira notes-N200, N500, and N1,000-would cease to be legal tender on December 31, 2024.

This forced the CBN to swiftly issue a statement reiterating that all naira banknotes currently in circulation will continue to remain legal tender indefinitely.

In the press release, signed by its Ag. Director, Corporate Communications, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, the apex bank advised members of the public to disregard reports that the old naira notes will cease to be legal

tender on December 31, 2024. The statement partly read: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been drawn to discussions at different fora suggesting that the old series of the N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes shall cease to be legal tender on December 31, 2024.

“We wish to state categorically that such claims are false and calculated to disrupt the country’s payment system.

For the avoidance of doubt, the order of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, granting the prayer of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to extend the use of old Naira banknotes ad infinitum, subsists.

Similarly, the CBN’s directive to all its branches to continue to issue and accept all denominations of Nigerian banknotes, old and re-designed, to and from deposit money banks (DMBs) remains in force.”

According to the statement, the Supreme Court’s order that the old series of N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes should continue to be legal tender alongside the redesigned versions, means that all banknotes issued by the CBN, “will continue to remain legal tender indefinitely.”

The apex bank advised members of the public to disregard suggestions that the said series of banknotes will cease to be legal tender on December 31, 2024.

“We urge Nigerians to continue to accept all Naira banknotes (old or redesigned) for their day-today transactions and handle them with the utmost care to safeguard and protect their lifecycle.

Furthermore, the general public is encouraged to embrace alternative modes of payment, echannels, in order to reduce pressure on the use of physical cash,” it stated.

But with many Nigerians still taking to social media to complain of a lack of cash in bank ATMs, and having to depend on POS agents, the regulator, on November 15, 2024 issued a fresh circular in which it directed DMBs to prioritise cash disbursement through Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

Riot act

In the circular titled, “Mystery shopping & spot checks on cash disbursement activities of Deposit Money Banks (DMBs),” signed by its Acting Director, Currency Operations Department, Solaja Olayemi, the CBN said it commenced spot checks to ensure efficient and responsible cash disbursement to the public and prevent the disbursement of mint banknotes to persons hawking naira notes.

The circular read: “Please refer to the subsisting circular on mystery shopping exercise and periodic spot checks on cash distribution/ disbursement activities of Deposit Money Banks (DMBs).

“As you will recall, these initiatives were introduced to: Monitor and prevent practices that facilitate flow of mint banknotes to ‘hawkers’ of naira cash, thereby discouraging abuse of the naira; and ensure that DMBs support efficient and responsible cash disbursement to the public.”

In addition, the circular warned that the apex bank will penalise banks found disbursing naira notes to persons hawking the naira.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it should be noted that: DMBs, to whom cash seized from ‘hawkers’ of cash is traced, will be penalised 10 per cent of the total value of cash withdrawn on the day the seized cash was withdrawn from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“Every subsequent offense will be charged incremental penalty of five per cent,” it said.

Furthermore, the CBN warned that DMBs found engaging in cash hoarding, diversion, or any actions that hinder efficient cash distribution, “including violations of the Clean Note Policy, will incur appropriate sanctions”.

“As we approach the yuletide season, with an anticipated increase in cash demand. DMBs are advised to implement internal controls for responsible disbursement and accountability in respect of mint banknotes payouts at their outlets.

“To enhance access to cash, we encourage banks to prioritize cash distribution through ATMs,” the CBN said.

It also announced that during the Christmas season, it would collaborate with relevant law enforcement agencies to intensify spot checks and mystery shopping activities to monitor and enforce responsible cash distribution and prevent naira abuse.

Conclusion

While many analysts believe that the CBN’s new measures are likely to lead to an improvement in the circulation of cash during this festive season, the consensus in financial circles is that the country’s over three million PoS agents will continue to compete with bank depositors for access to cash in the banking system.

