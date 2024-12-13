Cash Rain For Glo Lucky Number Game Winners

Share

The first set of winners in the Glo Lucky Number draw game have received cash prizes.

At a presentation ceremony held at Globacom’s headquarters in Lagos, a total 17 lucky subscribers were rewarded with cash prizes ranging from N100,000 to N1,000,000.

Winners outside Lagos received their cheques at designated locations across the country. The Glo Lucky Number game is organized in partnership with NCC-licensed Aggregator, Pisimobile, and VAS Provider, Yellowdot.

It is a daily draw game whereby subscribers’ mobile numbers are automatically entered into a random selection process.

To win, a subscriber’s number must sequentially match a randomly selected number from the pool of active Glo subscribers, matched from right to left.

Yusuf Malzo, a dry cleaner based in Lagos was excited at winning a whopping N1,000,000. The native of Bauchi State said the money would come in handy in expanding his business.

Olajide Afolabi, a security man based in Ondo town went home with N500,000. He disclosed that he had been playing the number game for some time, but had been unlucky.

Just as he was almost giving up, his name came up as a winner. He promised to “continue to play as the money has changed my life”.

On his part, Emmanuel Henry has already set himself on auto, to play every day and every month. The Lagos-based driver was overjoyed at winning the sum of N100,000 and is eager to win more.

