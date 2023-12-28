Cash Drought Persists Amid CBN’s Assurances

Despite numerous tactics, including threats of sanctions deployed by the apex bank to rein in naira scarcity, the cash crunch persistsduring the Yuletide. Abdulwahab Isa reports

Nigerians, in their majority, are always overtly excited during the festive seasons. The joyous moments espoused in the festive seasons are demonstrated through the exchange of cash gifts and treasured items amongst loved ones. The celebration of Islamic festivals (Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha) and the celebration of Christmas and the new year are the most celebrated festive seasons by Nigerians.

In December, families travel from far and wide to be together, strengthening their bonds and sharing the joy of the season. In the spirit of generosity, cash and the exchange of gifts are demonstrated as acts of kindness. This was a pattern over the years until recently.

Cash crunch

Traditionally, demand for cash during festive seasons is always on the high side compared to off-season demand. Indications that Christmas and New Year celebrations this year would experience cash glitches like last year had shown up early in November. With weeks until Christmas, some Nigerians desirous of early shopping for Christmas started noticing the rationing of cash by bank during over- the-counter transactions. Those who took to Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) for cash were greeted with empty ATMs.

The complaint reverberated across all parts of the country with Nigerians expressing their frustration with accessing cash at banks. The Central Bank of Nigeria promptly responded, giving reasons behind the scarcity of naira notes in the country. In a statement issued by the Corporate Communications Department of the CBN, the apex bank said the seeming currency scarcity was occasioned by large-volume withdrawals of cash from various CBN branches by deposit money banks (DMBs). The apex bank attributed panic withdrawals by bank customers as partly responsible for the seeming scarcity.

The CBN said there was no shortage of naira notes, noting that there was an adequate supply of the currency in the economy. “The attention of the CBN has been drawn to reports of alleged scarcity of cash at banks, ATMs, PoS, and BDCs in some major cities across the country. “Our findings reveal that the seeming cash scarcity in some locations is due largely to high volume withdrawals from the CBN branches by DMBs and panic withdrawals by customers from the ATMs. “While we note the concerns of Nigerians about the availability of cash for financial transactions, we wish to assure the public that there is sufficient stock of currency notes for economic activities in the country.

“The branches of the CBN across the country are also working to ensure the seamless circulation of cash in their respective states of operation,” it said.

Redesigned naira notes challenge

In October 2022, CBN authorised the redesign of certain categories of currency notes. They included N200, N500, and N1,000 denominations. A deadline was set for the old notes of these denominations to cease to be legal tender. Last November, the apex bank informed the public of its desire to extend the legal tender status deadline of the old design of N200, N500, and N1,000 denominations, “ad infinitum.” The Supreme Court, in a recent ruling, declared that the two currency notes— old ones and redesign ones—were legal tender.

The apex bank immediately followed up with a public statement to align with the Supreme Court verdict. Despite the Supreme Court and CBN’s declarations on the legality of currency notes, there is widespread public skepticism about naira notes. The currency note crunch persists. It became severe as days counted for the Christmas celebration and the new year.

CBN Governor, Mr. Yemi Cardoso, threw more light on the causes of the cash crunch being experienced across the country days ago during a panel session at the presentation of the Nigeria Development Update, December 2023 edition, titled ‘Turning the Corner (from reforms and renewed hope to results) organised by the World Bank’s Country Office. He said that though the policy has been repudiated by the courts, the process had created a lot of apprehension with regards to its legality.

“Yes, unfortunately, the history of that lies with the naira redesign policy, and coming to the end of the year, way before the third quarter, there was a lot of apprehension with respect to where this was all going to end and whether the old currency would no longer be good for legal tender, and many started hoarding. This is really what happened. Happily, the Supreme Court has decided that the currency will be valid after the end of the year,” th CBN governor noted. Cardoso’s assurance made little impact. A cash drought in banks and ATMs persisted,” he said.

Cash fee abolition

To stem the cash drought pervading commercial bank outlets across the country, CBN reversed its hitherto policy on cash processing fees. The policy reversal was to encourage Nigerians with large cash currency notes hauled to their homes to bring them for deposit in the banks. In a release issued by the Acting Director of Supervision, Dr. Adetola Adedeji, the bank announced the suspension of processing fees on large cash deposits.

The new development under the “Guide to Charges by Banks, Other Financial Institutions, and Non-Bank Financial Institutions” issued on December 20, 2019, with reference number (FPR/DIR/GEN/ CIR/07/042), affects deposits above N500,000 for individual accounts and N3,000,000 for corporate accounts. The suspension shall remain in effect until April 30, 2024, CBN said. In 2019, the CBN introduced a certain amount of levy for banks to charge customers making cash deposits and withdrawals as part of its efforts to reduce cash use.

The CBN at the time made it known that for corporate accounts, the Deposits Money Banks would charge five percent processing fees for withdrawals and three percent processing fees for lodgements of amounts above N3,000,000. In a policy reversal days ago, in the heat of the cash crunch, Apex Bank declared: “Consequentially, all financial institutions regulated by the CBN should accept all cash deposits from the public without any charges going forward. “Please be guided accordingly.”

Sanction threat

Days before Christmas and the New Year celebration, the persistence of the cash crunch became severe across the country. Nigerians took to social and traditional media to narrate their sordid experience with cash obtainable at banks and POS. To arrest the trend, CBN pointedly accused banks and POS operators of hoarding cash. It threatened to impose sanctions on Point-of Sales (POS) operators and DMBs found to be complicit in the naira scarcity crisis.

The bank conveyed its stance in a statement and urged members of the public to report infractions, especially hoarding of naira by banks and POS operators in their areas, to the nearest branch to the apex bank. The statement was signed by the Ag. Director of Corporate Communications, Mrs. Kakama Sidi-Ali. “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to alleged cases of collusion between some deposit money banks (DMBs) and point-of-Sale (PoS) operators, affecting the availability of cash and disrupting the seamless circulation of the naira.

“The CBN frowns at such inappropriate actions by certain individuals and is investigating the reported cases capable of undermining the smooth running of the economy. “The CBN has, therefore, warned banks and PoS operators to desist from such activities, as relevant sanctions shall be meted out to those found wanting,” it said while encouraging members of the public to use alternative payment channels as well as report any case of unauthorized activities, such as capping and hoarding, by banks or PoS agents to the CBN branch in their locations.

Last line:

Despite numerous tactics, includ- ing threats of sanctions deployed by the CBN to rein in currency note scarcity, the drought persists in the Yelutide season. However, there is hope the situation could get better after the holiday season. There is an understanding that those, who hoard cash at home, will bring it to the banks after Christmas and the New Year celebration.