‘Cash Dominance In Nigeria Poses Challenges To Monetary Policy’

The continued dominance of cash in the country poses challenges to monetary policy given that it negatively impacts the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) ability to effectively manage liquidity and control inflation, a report by Unity Bank has said.

According to the report, which focused on the CBN’s latest money and credit statistics, the dominance of cash is occasioned by, “structural issues such as inadequate banking infrastructure and low trust in digital payment systems.”

The report stated: “In November 2024, Nigeria’s currency in circulation reached an all-time high of N4.88 trillion. This represents a month-onmonth growth of 7.2 per cent from N4.55 trillion in October.

Currency outside banks also surged to N4.65 trillion, an 8.5% rise from N4.29 trillion in October. “This accounted for 95.4% of the total currency in circulation, reflecting the heavy reliance on cash transactions across the economy.

Similarly, the currency in circulation as a proportion of the total money supply (M3) increased to 4.5 per cent in November 2024, up from 4.2 per cent in October 2024.

The reliance on cash stems from structural issues such as inadequate banking infrastructure and low trust in digital payment systems.”

Noting that in November last year, many banks experienced significant network disruptions due to system upgrades and migrations, the report stated that, “these technical glitches frustrated customers and hindered their ability to access funds or complete transactions.”

It further said: “Cash remains the preferred medium for many Nigerians, particularly in rural areas where financial inclusion is limited.

During the festive season, this preference intensifies, as increased spending on gifts and celebrations drives higher cash usage—a trend amplified by the banking network challenges.

Moreover, the dominance of cash poses challenges to monetary policy as it reduces the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) ability to manage liquidity effectively and control inflation.”

In addition, the report noted that the heavy reliance on physical cash and limited access to it has led to economic strain for households as many are forced to pay exorbitant Point Of Sale (POS) terminal charges-as high as two per cent of withdrawalsto access their funds, thus, “further eroding their purchasing power in an already inflationary environment.”

“The daily ATM withdrawal limits and frequent unavailability of cash have disrupted routine transactions, making it harder for consumers to meet their basic needs.

This situation disproportionately affects low-income individuals and rural communities, where digital payment alternatives are scarce, highlighting the urgent need for improved financial infrastructure and greater trust in digital systems,” it stated.

In its “Global Payments Report 2024,” released in July last year, the Worldpay Group rated Nigeria as the world’s topmost cash dominant economy with 55 per cent of financial and economic transactions settled with cash payment in 2023.

Commenting on Nigeria, the company stated that cash remained the undisputed number one choice among Nigerian consumers and “accounted for 55 per cent of 2023 POS transaction value, the highest share in this report.”

It, however, stated that “Nigerians are turning to digital payments,” which would lead to “decline in use of cash at -4 per cent CAGR from 2023 to 2027” even though it forecasted that cash would “retain supremacy through 2027 with 42 per cent share of POS spend.”

“Cash’s importance translates to e-commerce, where cash on delivery represented 15 per cent of 2023 e-com spend (in Nigeria), second only in this report to Vietnam’s 17 per cent.

Cash on delivery is projected to gradually cede share, to an estimated 9.0 per cent of e-commerce value by 2027,” the company added.

It projected that by 2027, “cash will remain the leading payment method in just five markets: Colombia, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru and Spain.”

