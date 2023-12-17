Cash Crunch: CBN Needs to Provide Cash Liquidity, Says Idakolo, SD&D Capital, Others

…Say Nigerians Still Suffering After Effect of Failed Naira Redesign Policy

In this report, PAUL OGBUOKIRI notes that Nigerians are going through unprecedented levels of suffering from the failed Naira redesign policy and its accompanying cash crunch. The crisis has lingered for many months after the policy was suspended by the President Bola Tinubu’s administration

Outcry over persistent scarcity of naira nationwide

Few days into the Christmas and New Year celebrations, Nigerians are again faced with the scarcity of Naira notes. The development is coming despite the assurance of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on the availability of the currency notes. Like the cash crunch of December last year and the first quarter of 2023, due to the implementation of the failed Naira redesign policy, the resurgence of the naira scarcity has begun to bite hard on Nigerians. As of Monday, Automated Teller Machines of Deposit Money Banks in many parts of the country were either not dispensing cash or were witnessing long queues. It was gathered that DMBs had pegged maximum withdrawal limits from N20, 000 to N5, 000. Transaction fees through Point-of-Sale operators (PoS) have also doubled due to the Naira scarcity. PoS charges increased by 100 per cent as it moved to N200 per N5, 000 in the nation’s capital; the same situation is reported nationwide.

Naira scarcity triggers 100% increase in PoS service costs nationwide

Point-of-sale operators nationwide have implemented a 100 per cent increase in their service charges, a direct response to the prevailing Naira scarcity. The new secretary of the Association of Mobile Money and Agent Banking Industry in Nigeria, Elegede Segun, disclosed this to Sunday Telegraph on Thursday. Attributing the surge in fees charged by PoS operators to the ongoing Naira shortage, Segun said that PoS operators were particularly affected by the scarcity, compelling them to raise fees in order to sustain their operations. Formerly, the publicity officer of the Association, Segun noted that their members had to explore alternative channels for cash since Deposit Money Banks had imposed limits on cash withdrawals, ranging from N20, 000 to N50, 000.

He further revealed that the charges PoS agents incur to obtain cash, say N100, 000, from alternative sources like filling station operators have surged from N800 to N1, 600. Acknowledging the challenging circumstances, he commented: “It has been difficult; our members have resorted to local arrangements to get cash.” Due to the scarcity, Segun explained that members have adjusted their fees in response to the demand-and-supply dynamics. With banks limiting cash withdrawals both at ATMs and over-the- counter, the situation has become more challenging for customers, especially with a maximum withdrawal cap of N50, 000. “Banks are not providing sufficient cash to customers, and people are resorting to self-help amid the scarcity, hence people are seeking self-help amid the scarcity. They now prefer to hold their cash than to deposit it at the bank because they are not sure of withdrawing the funds”, he stated.

There’s enough cash in circulation –CBN

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria, in a statement by its spokesman, Isa Abdulmumin, blamed some customers for panic withdrawal, using the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). AbdulMumin, however, assured Nigerians that the apex bank was working to ensuring the seamless circulation of cash nationwide. “While we note the concerns of Nigerians on the availability of cash for financial transactions, we wish to assure the public that there is sufficient stock of currency notes for economic activities in the country,” the statement read. “The branches of the CBN across the country are also working to ensure the seamless circulation of cash in their respective states of operation.”

The apex bank also urged Nigerians to “guard against panic withdrawals,” assuring them that, “there is sufficient stock to facilitate economic activities.” CBN also advised the citizens to embrace alternative modes of payment, which it noted would reduce pressure on using physical cash. From late last year to early this year, the country suffered a cash crunch, owing to the introduction of a Naira redesign policy.

CBN does not have enough cash in circulation

Despite the claim of panic withdrawal by CBN, the reality on ground contradicts that point of view regarding the scarcity of Naira as the country has not recorded pre-Naira redesign liquidity levels. We recall that in October 2022, then CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, announced the redesign of N200, N500, and N1,000 notes. The aim was to mop up about N2.7 trillion—over 80 percent of the total currency in circulation (N3.2 trillion). Since then, the apex bank has not reached the pre-Naira redesign liquidity levels. According to data from CBN in June, currency in circulation climbed to N2.60 trillion from N982 billion in March 2023. The Central Bank is in deficit of N600 billion to reach the pre-Naira redesign levels. Speaking on Monday, Dr Uju Ogubunka, the President of the Bank Customers’ Association of Nigeria, said the CBN’s explanation on Naira scarcity was meaningless.

According to him, there is a real naira scarcity in the country. “There is a real scarcity of cash; when I went round recently, the Naira scarcity was real. “I don’t think CBN needs the advice to make banknotes available; it is their mandate. They should be telling Nigerians why they are incapable or deliberately shortchanging Nigerians. “The justification from CBN on the reason for currency scarcity doesn’t hold water and is meaningless. What I think they should do is print more currency for Nigerians to transact their businesses. “The excuses we get from CBN are un- tenable at this period because they have all the machinery to address the issue.

“If the CBN is unable to address the issue, it means they are facing a challenge”, he said. Giving perspective to the development, a renowned economist and former President and Chairman of the Council of Chartered Institute of Bankers, Prof Segun Ajibola, faulted the reason given by the CBN for the Naira scarcity. “The banking industry has never had this kind of problem of currency shortages in the public space until late last year/ early this year. “The CBN has records of currency distribution to banks at the zonal levels. It should be easy to detect where the disconnect lies. “If the scarcity is artificial through currency holding/hoarding, it should be easy to pin this down. But I wonder if anybody would hoard Naira because it is not a convertible currency that can be speculated upon.

“And on the claim of much withdrawal for the festivities, 2023 is not the first year Nigerians would celebrate Christmas. I guess something is still wrong somewhere outside this literal guesswork. “It is up to the regulator to diagnose where the problem lies and move swiftly to douse it. Otherwise, counterfeiters could capitalise on the loophole to swindle Nigerians in desperate need of cash,” he revealed. Also, the CEO of SD&D Capital Management, Mr. Idakolo Gbolade, blamed the current Naira scarcity on communication problems between the CBN, DMBs and the public. He said: “The scarcity of Naira notes at this period is due to communication problems between the CBN, deposit money banks and the public. “The CBN sought the Supreme Court judgement to extend usage of the old and the new Naira notes indefinitely, which was granted.

“However, the new CBN management team has not printed new notes because of their policy of managing liquidity in the system and ensuring that money in circulation does not exceed their threshold. “To prevent the recurrence of what happened between December 2022 and January 2023, some individuals have resorted to hoarding cash instead of returning it to the banks for effective distribution, which is the major cause of the scarcity. Some still believe the old one will be withdrawn from circulation this month. “The CBN needs to intensify their communication network and assure Nigerians that there is no reason to hoard Naira notes”, he stated. Recall that from December 2022 to February 2023, the Naira redesign policy by the CBN resulted in a cash crunch until the Supreme Court extended the deadline to December 31, 2023, and later vacated the extension deadline following a request from the Federal Government.