Cases That’ll Shape 2026

Malami, Ngige, Emefiele, Others’ Cases’ll Shape 2026

2026 is expected to be a busy year for the nation’s judiciary with diverse cases involving some politically exposed individuals. These cases which were either ongoing or starting afresh in the new year are being prosecuted by anti-graft agencies. In this report, AKEEM NAFIU and TUNDE OYESINA examine some of these cases

Godwin Emefiele

Perhaps the most closely watched alleged corruption case in the country is that of a former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele. The former CBN Governor is currently facing multiple charges in courts in Lagos and Abuja for offences ranging from abuse of office to corruption.

For instance, Emefiele is currently facing a 19-count charge of abuse of office and corruption before Justice Rahman Oshodi of a Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja. In the charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Emefiele was said to have engaged in fraudulent for- eign exchange allocations totalling $2 billion without supporting bids, among other offences.

The former CBN governor however denied the alleged offences upon his arraignment before Jus- tice Oshodi. Emefiele’s co-defendant, Henry Omoile, is also facing charges re- lated to the unlawful acceptance of gifts by agents. In the meantime, Justice Rahman Oshodi has fixed January 5 and 8, 2026 as the dates for the forensic inspection of a key digital exhibit in Emefiele’s trial.

The judge fixed the date following EFCC’s insistence that the examination of the device—marked as Exhibit I—must be conducted without internet access. Exhibit I, identified as Emefiele’s mobile phone, is expected to undergo detailed forensic scrutiny under strict conditions.

In a ruling, the judge directed that the inspection be carried out in the presence of lawyers from both the prosecution and defence teams, as well as a certified forensic expert, with the court’s regis- trar supervising the process. He also ordered that the device should remain in the custody of the court for the duration of the trial and that screen-mirroring technology be used during the examination. In a related development, the former CBN governor is also on trial before two different courts at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He is before Justice Hamza Muazu on a 20-count amended charge bordering on conferment of corrupt advantages, conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, forgery and obtaining $6,230,000 by false pretence. Emefiele is also facing a fourcount charge before Justice Maryanne Anenih in which he is, among others, accused of “illegal” printing of naira notes. In the charge marked, CR/264/2024, Emefiele is among others, accused of approving the printing of new naira notes between October 2022 and March 2023 with- out recourse to due process of law.

He was also accused of approving the withdrawal of the total sum of N124,860,227,865.16 from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation in a manner not prescribed by the National Assembly. The alleged offences are said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 123 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 89 Laws of the Federation, 1990. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to January 29, 2026, for continuation of trial at the FCT High Court, Maitama.

Abubakar Malami

Another case expected to significantly shape 2026 is the prosecution of a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN). Malami, who served as Justice Minister from November 11, 2015 to May 29, 2023, under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is facing a 16-count money laundering charge.

He was arraigned before the court last Tuesday alongside his son, Abdulaziz, and Bashir Asabe, an employee of Rahamaniyya Properties Limited—a firm allegedly used to conceal proceeds of unlawful activity through property deals.

The defendants were alleged to have laundered public funds totalling about N9 billion. According to the anti-graft agency, the former Justice Minister, in a bid to hide his proceeds of crime, resorted to acquiring choice property in vari- ous cities and states, including Abuja, Kebbi, and Kano.

EFCC told the court that the defendants had between July 2022 and June 2025, used a firm — Metropolitan Auto Tech Limited — to conceal over N1.01bn in a bank.

They were further accused of using the same company to siphon about N600 million between September 2020 and February 2021. Likewise, EFCC told the court that the defendants had retained N600 million in March 2021 as cash collateral for a N500 million loan that the firm— Rayhaan Hotels Ltd—obtained from a bank despite allegedly knowing that the funds were proceeds of crime.

The defendants were said to have acted in breach of several provisions of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011. Among those billed to testify against them were investigators, bank officials, real estate agents, as well as Bureau de Change operators. The court, upon the defendants’ plea of innocence, had remanded them in prison custody pending the determination of their bail applications.

At the resumed bearing of the matter last week Friday, counsel to the defendants, J. B. Daudu, SAN, prayed the court to release his clients from custody, contending that the allegations against them were bailable.

He assured the court of the de- fendants’ readiness to stand trial in order to clear their names. However, the EFCC, through its team of lawyers led by Ekele Iheanacho, SAN, urged the court to deny the defendants bail.

Aside from the defendants pos- ing a flight risk, the anti-graft agen- cy alleged that the former minister has the capacity to influence some of the witnesses who are scheduled to testify against him. After listening to submissions from parties, trial Judge, Emeka Nwite, adjourned the matter until January 7 for ruling on the defendants’ bail applications. Given Malami’s former role as Nigeria’s chief law officer, the case has drawn intense public and professional scrutiny

Chris Ngige

A former Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, is also among high-profile defendants expected to remain in court throughout 2026. He is facing a charge bordering on abuse of office and contract-re- lated corruption, with the prosecution alleging that he improperly influenced contracts under agencies supervised by his ministry. Ngige was recently arraigned, and the matter is presently at the trial scheduling and mention stage, pending commencement of full hearing.

At the last hearing of the matter, trial Judge, Maryam Hassan, ordered that Ngige should continue to enjoy the administrative bail earlier granted him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). In a ruling on the former minister’s bail motion, the judge however imposed fresh conditions which Ngige must fulfillled before he will be released.

The term of the conditions are that Ngige must produce a surety who must be a Director in the employ- ment of the Federal Government and own a landed property within the Federal Capital Territory. Justice Hassan further ordered that the surety must deposit the title documents of the landed property, as well as his travel documents, with the court pending the retrieval of Ngige’s international passport, which he claimed was stolen in the United Kingdom. In the charge marked FCT/HC/ CR/726/2025, Ngige is facing an eight-count charge of contract fraud amounting to N2.2 billion. A substantive hearing date is yet to be fixed, but proceedings are expected to resume in early 2026.

Yahaya Bello

Another high profile case that is expected to shape 2026 is the one involving a former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello. The former governor is currently on trial before two courts on separate charges. Bello was on November 27, 2024 arraigned before Justice Maryanne Anenih of an High Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) alongside Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu, on a 16-count charge bor- dering on criminal breach of trust and money laundering to the tune of N110.4 billion.

The defendants however denied the alleged offence. On December 16, 2024, he was again arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court in Abuja a 19-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and money laundering to the tune of N80 billion.

The EFCC alleged that state funds were diverted through multiple accounts and used for personal acquisitions. Trial in the cases are ongoing, with prosecution witnesses al- ready testifying and documents being tendered by the EFCC. The court has adjourned the matter to January 29 and 30, as well as February 4 and 5, 2026, for continuation of hearing. The Bello’s case is seen as a major test of the EFCC’s resolve in prosecuting former governors.

Diezani Alison-Madueke

A former Minister of Petroleum Resources during the Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has remained entangled in long-running legal battles over asset forfeiture linked to alleged corruption while in office. Though largely civil in nature, the proceedings are rooted in allegations of proceeds of unlawful activities.

The matter is at the civil forfeiture and constitutional challenge stage, with arguments over the legality and scope of forfeited assets. Further hearings are expected between January and April 2026, subject to court listing.

Yakubu Adamu

Bauchi State Commissioner of Finance, Yakubu Adamu, as well as a firm, Ayab Agro Products and Freight Company, are facing a 6-count charge bordering on conspiracy and alleged diversion of public funds totaling N4.6 billion. At the last hearing of the matter, trial Judge, Emeka Nwite, admitted the commissioner to bail in the sum of N500 million with two sureties in like sum.

The two sureties, according to the judge, must be landowners within Maitama, Asokoro or Gwarimpa districts of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and that their property documents must be verified by the court registry. The judge also directed the sureties to depose to affidavits of means. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to January 20, 2026 for commencement of trial. In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/ CR/694/2025, the EFCC listed Adamu and the firm as first and second entry defendants.

In one of the counts, the EFCC alleged that Adamu, while acting as Branch Manager of a bank in Bauchi, alongside the Managing Director of Makayye Investment Resources Ltd, Ishaku Mohammed Aliyu, and Muntaka Mohammed Duguri, both now at large, conspired between June and December 2023 to facilitate the conversion, transfer, concealment and use of about N4.65 billion availed by the bank under the guise of financing the supply of motorcycles to the Bauchi State Government through Emmanuel Asomugha General Enterprises. The motorcycles, according to the charge, were not supplied. Adamu and three other Bauchi State officials are also facing a separate charge of alleged terrorism financing involving $9.7 million before Justice Nwite.

Saleh Mamman

Another case that will shape 2026 is the trial of Saleh Mam- man, who served as Minister of Power under former President Muhammadu Buhari. In July 2024, the EFCC arraigned Mamman on 12 counts of money laundering and conspiracy with offi- cials at the ministry and some private companies for allegedly conspiring to “indirectly convert” N33.8 billion meant for the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydro Electric Power projects.

The former minister who was appointed by Buhari in August 2019 and sacked in September 2021, pleaded not guilty to the charges, prompting a full-blown trial. Following his not-guilty plea, the EFCC went on to present 17 prosecution witnesses and ten- dered 43 exhibits against the de- fendant before closing its case. Mamman then filed a no-case submission on 19th November, 2025, saying he has no case to answer.

However, the EFCC filed a written address dated 25th November, 2925, in opposition to the no case submission. On Thursday, December 11, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court dismissed the no-case submission filed by the ex-minister.

He ordered Mamman to open his defence in line with Section 36 of the Nigerian constitution to give explanations on some of the evidence tendered by the EFCC. The judge has adjourned the matter until 23 February 2026, for defence.

Hadi Sirika

A former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, is currently facing multiple trials over alleged money laundering, contract inflation, abuse of of- fice, and involvement in fraudulent aviation projects. Sirika, who served between 2015 and 2023, was arraigned alongside his brother, Ahmad, and Enginos Nigeria Ltd, over their alleged roles in a N19.4 billion airport contract scandal. All defendants pleaded not guilty before Justice Suleiman Belgore of the Abuja High Court.

2026 will be a busy year for the nation’s judiciary owing to the volume of cases in various courts

The EFCC alleged that Sirika used his position to improperly benefit his brother’s company. Sirika, his daughter, and his son-in-law had earlier secured a N100 million bail each over another case involving an alleged N2.7 billion Nigerian Air scam. Meanwhile, despite the controversies surrounding the Nigeria Air project, Sirika insists the process was legitimate.

Ifeanyi Okowa

A former Delta State Governor and ex–Vice-Presidential candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, is facing allegations of large-scale financial misconduct relating to the management of 13 per cent derivation funds which accrued to Delta State during his tenure. The EFCC alleged that the funds, estimated at over ₦1.3 trillion, were diverted through complex financial structures and proxies for private use. Okowa has denied the allegations, insisting that the funds were applied to state projects in accordance with the law.

The matter is presently at the post-arraignment and preliminary objection stage, with defence counsel challenging jurisdiction and the competence of the charge. The court is expected to rule on pending preliminary applications in February 2026, with an exact date to be communicated by the registry.

Rochas Okorocha

A former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, is standing trial over allegations of conversion of public assets, including stateowned property allegedly transferred to private companies linked to him and members of his family.

The EFCC alleged that the assets were unlawfully acquired during Okorocha’s tenure as governor and later monetised for personal benefit.

The trial is at the defence stage, following the close of the prosecution’s case and rulings on no-case submissions. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to March 2026 for continuation of defence testimony.

Stella Oduah

A former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah, is facing a charge bordering on procurement fraud and abuse of office, arising from the controversial purchase of aviation security equipment allegedly valued at ₦9.4 billion.

The EFCC alleged that the procurement process was grossly inflat- ed and violated public procurement laws. Oduah has consistently pleaded not guilty. The matter is at the prosecution evidence stage, with witnesses testify- ing and documents being tendered. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to February 12, 2026.

Darius Ishaku

A former Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku, is being prosecuted by the EFCC over allegations of criminal breach of trust and diversion of public funds estimated at ₦27 billion.

The EFCC alleged that the funds meant for state projects were channelled through private companies with little or no evidence of execution. The case is currently at the trial stage, with prosecution witnesses testifying and cross-examination ongoing. Proceedings have been adjourned to January 22, 2026, for continuation of trial.

Willie Obiano

A former Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, is facing a nine-count charge of money laun- dering, diversion of public funds, stealing, corruption and abuse of office — specifically relating to about ₦4 billion from the state’s security vote funds. He has since pleaded not guilty to the charge. The trial had progressed with nine prosecution witnesses testify- ing before the previous judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, before his suspension.

However, in November 2025, the Federal High Court in Abuja ad- journed the case sine die (indefinite- ly) following an EFCC application. The prosecution asked the court to await the return of Justice Ekwo so the trial can continue where it left off rather than starting afresh before another judge.

Sambo Dasuki

A former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (Rtd) is currently facing trial at an Abuja High Court over an amended 32-count charge of criminal indictment, including criminal breach of trust, dishonest release of funds and money laundering, allegedly involving about N33.2 billion from the Office of the National Security Adviser and related accounts.

The matter has been ongoing for many years. At the latest hearing, the court heard part of the prosecution’s evidence and then adjourned to allow EFCC to list another witness for testimony.

Omoyele Sowore

A rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has been dragged before an Abuja Federal High Court by the Department of State Services (DSS) on a charge bordering on cybercrime and defamation. He was accused of posting false online statements against President Bola Tinubu under Nigeria’s Cyber- crimes Act and related statutes.

In late 2025, Sowore escaped a Bench Warrant and the court declined to issue one for his arrest, noting service issues, and reset the case to give all parties proper service of charge. The trial which has been postponed multiple times due to service irregularities and Sowore’s absence is expected to continue this year.