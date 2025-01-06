Cases That’ll Shape 2025

Share

One such case is the defamation suit instituted by a prominent lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Afe Babalola, in December 2024, against a rights activist and author, Dele Farotimi, wherein the SAN alleged defamation stemming from claims made in Farotimi’s book, Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System.

The book accused Babalola and his law firm of corrupting the Supreme Court to secure favourable judgements for clients. Babalola’s petition to the police led to Farotimi’s arrest in Lagos on December 3, 2024, following which he was transferred to Ekiti State, where he faced a 16-count charge, including criminal defamation and cybercrime offences.

On December 9, 2024, the Federal High Court in Ado Ekiti granted Farotimi bail in the sum of ₦50 million. In addition to the criminal charges, a senior lawyer from Babalola’s firm filed a civil lawsuit seeking ₦500 million in damages and obtained a court order to halt the distribution of Farotimi’s book, citing its defamatory content.

Meanwhile, the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) rejected Babalola’s request to disbar Farotimi, stating that the matter should be resolved through the courts. Farotimi’s arrest and the subsequent legal proceedings no doubt sparked public debate in Nigeria, with activists and legal professionals expressing concerns over potential infringements on freedom of expression and the implications for human rights advocacy.

Naomi and Hamzat

Another case that will shape 2025 is the one filed by the police against Naomi Silekunola and Oriyomi Hamzat over the December 18, 2024 stampede which occurred during a children’s Christmas funfair at Islamic High School in Bashorun, Ibadan, resulting in the death of 35 children and injuries to six others.

The event was organized by the Women In Need of Guidance and Support (WINGS) Foundation, led by an ex-Queen, Naomi Silekunola, in collaboration with Agidigbo FM, managed by broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat. Following the incident, Queen Naomi, Hamzat, and the school’s principal, Fasasi Abdullahi, were arrested and charged with conspiracy, negligent acts causing harm, and failure to provide adequate security and medical facilities.

On December 24, 2024, they were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Olabisi Ogunkanmi at the Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan. The court ordered their remand at Agodi Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The case was thereafter adjourned to January 13, 2025. But in an apparent response to the arrests, Queen Naomi’s supporters initiated petitions demanding a fair trial, emphasizing her charitable intentions behind organizing the event.

Godwin Emefiele

A former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, is currently facing multiple charges in courts in Lagos and Abuja for offences ranging from abuse of office to corruption.

For instance, Emefiele is currently facing a 26-count charge of abuse of office and corruption before Justice Rahman Oshodi of a Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja.

In the charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Emefiele was said to have engaged in fraudulent foreign exchange allocations totalling $2 billion without supporting bids, among other offences.

The former CBN governor however denied the alleged offences upon his arraignment before Justice Oshodi. Emefiele’s co-defendant, Henry Omoile, is also facing charges related to the unlawful acceptance of gifts by agents.

Meanwhile, Emefiele’s counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), alongside other defence lawyers have challenged the jurisdiction of the court, insisting that the alleged offences did not occur within the territorial jurisdiction of the Lagos State Special Offences Court.

Cases involving some politically exposed persons are expected to continue in 2025

They also contended that the charges violate Section 36(12) of the Nigerian Constitution, claiming that the actions Emefiele is accused of are not offences known to law.

Justice Oshodi is expected to deliver a ruling on the jurisdictional challenge on January 7, 2025. In a related development, the former CBN governor is also on trial before two different courts at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He is before Justice Hamza Muazu on a 20-count amended charge bordering on conferment of corrupt advantages, conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, forgery and obtaining $6,230,000 by false pretense. Emefiele is also facing a four count charge before Justice Maryanne Anenih in which he is, among others, accused of “illegal” printing of naira notes.

In the charge marked, CR/264/2024, Emefiele is among others, accused of approving the printing of new naira notes between October 2022 and March 2023 without recourse to due process of law.

He was also accused of approving the withdrawal of the total sum of N124,860,227,865.16 from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation in a manner not prescribed by the National Assembly.

The alleged offences are said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 123 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 89 Laws of the Federation, 1990 Trial has been adjourned to January 21, 2025.

Ayodele Fayose

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Ayodele Fayose, is standing trial over allegations of money laundering and fraud amounting to ₦6.9 billion.

He is being tried by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Fayose, alongside his company, Spotless Investment Limited, was re-arraigned on July 2, 2019, before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos on charges which borders on money laundering and theft.

Specifically, the anti-graft agency’s case against the former Ekiti helmsman involves claims that Fayose received funds from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) under Colonel Sambo Dasuki (retired).

Notably, a former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, testified that he was instructed by Dasuki to transfer ₦1.2 billion to Fayose from an account designated for Boko Haram Special Intervention. During the trial, the EFCC presented several witnesses, including Sahibu Salisu, a former Director of Administration and Finance at ONSA.

Salisu testified about payments totalling ₦2.2 billion made to a firm, Sylvan McNamara, on Dasuki’s instructions, purportedly for security purposes.

He noted that these payments lacked proper retirement, raising concerns about their legitimacy. As of July 2024, the EFCC had called its 15th witness in the trial.

The proceedings have experienced delays, including instances where the absence of the presiding judge stalled the trial. But Fayose has consistently denied the allegations, asserting that the funds in question were legitimate and related to his campaign activities. The trial is expected to continue in 2025.

Ahmed Kuru

Ahmed Kuru, a former Managing Director of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), has been dragged before Justice Mojisola Dada of a Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja, on a six-count charge alongside the Managing Director of Arik Air, Captain Roy Ilegbodu; Arik’s receiver manager, Kamilu Omokide; an old generation financial institution; and a company, Super Bravo Limited.

Kuru alongside others were dragged before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on charges relating to abuse of office, fraudulent conversion, and making false statements to a public officer. The matter came from accusations of a ₦76 billion fraud, along with a related $31.5 million fraud involving the defendants.

The arraignment was initially stalled on December 3 when Kuru failed to appear in court, prompting the EFCC to request a Bench warrant for his arrest. The agency claimed Kuru breached the terms of the administrative bail previously granted to him and could not be reached.

While the other defendants appeared in court, Kuru’s absence delayed proceedings. Meanwhile, Justice Dada had vacated the Bench warrant issued for Kuru’s arrest over his absence at an earlier arraignment in a ₦76 billion fraud case.

The judge set aside the arrest warrant after considering submissions from Kuru’s counsel, Olasupo Shasore (SAN), who tendered an apology on behalf of his client. Shasore (SAN) equally provided assurances that Kuru would be available for his arraignment on January 20, 2025.

Yahaya Bello

After being evasive for some months, despite the issuance of an arrest warrant against him, the EFCC eventually arraigned the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, before two courts on separate charges.

Bello was on November 27, 2024 arraigned before Justice Maryanne Anenih of an High Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) alongside Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu, on a 16-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and money laundering to the tune of N110.4 billion.

The defendants however denied the alleged offence. On December 16, 2024, he was again arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court in Abuja a 19-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and money laundering.

The court subsequently admitted Bello to bail in the sum of N500 million with three sureties in like sum. The sureties, according to the judge, must be notable Nigerians with landed property in Maitama, Jabi, Utako, Apo, Guzape, Garki and Asokoro. Bello was also asked to deposit his international passport and other travel documents with the court.

He is to remain at Kuje Correctional Centre until the bail conditions are met. The court later adjourned till January 21, 2025 for continuation of trial.

Willie Obiano

A former Governor of Anambra State Willie Obiano was arraigned by the EFCC on January 24, 2024 before Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja on a ninecount charge bordering on money laundering, diversion of funds, stealing and corruption to the tune of N4 billion. The offences were said to have been committed between March 2014 and March 2022. When the charges were read to him upon his arraignment, the former governor pleaded not guilty to all the nine-count criminal charge. Responding, prosecution counsel, Slyvanus Tahir (SAN), prayed the court to remand the governor in prison pending the commencement of trial. However, Counsel to the defendant, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), objected to the remand request on the grounds that he had filed an application for the bail of his client which had been served on the prosecution. Confirming service of the bail application, Tahir also admitted that the defendant has been on administration bail granted by the commission. Subsequently, the trial judge, adopted all the conditions of the administrative bail that the anti-graft agency had granted the former governor. The conditions, as enumerated by the prosecution, included that the defendant provides two sureties who are directors in the civil service with landed property. The judge asked the EFCC to transfer Obiano’s international passport to the court within seven days of making the order and that he was not to travel outside the country without the permission of the court. The judge also asked the registrar of the court to inform the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) that Obiano’s international passport is with the court. Following concerns from the prosecuting counsel, the court also said that it would verify the residential addresses of Obiano’s sureties.

2025 will be a busy year for the nation’s judiciary owing to the volume of cases in various courts

One of the counts in the charge reads as thus: “That you, Chief Willie Maduabuchi Obiano, whilst being the executive governor of Anambra State of Nigeria between March 2014 – March 2022, sometimes between 7th February, 2018 to 18th February, 2019 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, indirectly transferred through Mr Willie Nwokoye, your then principal private secretary, the sum of N156,800.00 only from the Anambra State Government Security Vote Account into an account belonging to C.I. Patty Ventures Nigeria Limited (an entity that had no business relationship with the Anambra State Government), which funds were dissipated for purposes unrelated / unconnected with the security affairs of Anambra State, which you reasonably ought to have known that such funds formed part of the proceeds of your unlawful act, to wit: (Stealing and Corruption) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) in 2012 and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act”. Further hearing in the case has been fixed for February 24, 2025 for continuation of trial.

Ex-AG-F Idris and others

The N109 billion alleged fraud trial of a former Accountant-General of the Federation (AG-F), Ahmed Idris, is expected to continue in 2025. The last proceedings in the trial was held on December 9, 2024.

The EFCC is prosecuting Idris, his former Technical Assistant, Godfrey Olusegun Akindele; a Director in the Office of the AG-F, Mohammed Kudu Usman; and Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited (said to belong to Idris) on a 14-count charge bordering on stealing and criminal breach of trust to the tune of N109 billion. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to January 13, 2025 for continuation of trial.

Danladi Umar

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, the Senate President, Goodswill Akpabio, and eight others have been dragged before a Federal High Court in Abuja, over the removal of Justice Danladi Yakubu Umar as Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

The President and 10 others were sued by two civil groups, Community Rescue Initiative, Toro Concerned Citizens of a Relief Foundation and an Abuja-based lawyer, Comrade Nasir Bala.

The three plaintiffs are praying the court to restrain the Clerk of the National Assembly from transmitting to President Tinubu the concurrent resolution of the Senate and House of Representatives which purportedly removed Umar as Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

They are also praying the court to stop the President from giving effect to the resolution of the two chambers of the National Assembly, on the grounds that clear provisions of the law, especially the 1999 Constitution were not followed in the purported removal of the CCT boss. The suit marked: FHC/ABJ/ CS/1796/2024, was instituted on their behalf by Mahmoud M. Maidoki, A.G Salisu, Jibrin S. Jibrin, Abubakar S. Idris and Munir Umar.

Meanwhile, Justice James Omotosho, who is to handle the matter has ordered that the court documents be served by substituted means through pasting at the notice board of the court, APC secretariat and office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation. Hearing of the suit has been fixed for January 14, 2025.

Hadi Sirika

A former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, and his brother, Ahmad Abubakar Sirika, are currently facing a 10-count charge bordering on contract fraud in respect of which they were arraigned on May 23, 2024 before Justice Suleiman Belgore.

The ex-minister and his brother (staff of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources) were arraigned with two companies – Enginos Nigeria Limited, and Samahah Integrated Investments Limited. In one of the counts of the charge, marked: FCT/HC/CR/347/2024, the EFCC accused Sirika of awarding three contracts, valued at about N5,772,279,460.00 to a company – Enginos Nigeria Limited – owned by his brother, Ahmad.

Trial has already commenced in the case with the prosecution calling its first witness, Musa Odiniya, a retired Director of Procurement at the Federal Ministry of Aviation.

Led in evidence by prosecuting lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) Odiniya took the court through the procurement procedure in the ministry and the process for the award of the contract. Trial continues in 2025.

Francis Atuche

The EFCC, on December 16, 2024, filed fresh charges against a former Managing Director of Bank PHB Plc (now Keystone Bank) Francis Atuche, who is serving a six-year jail term for N25.7 billion fraud.

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court had on June 25, 2024, upheld the conviction and six-year jail term slammed on Atuche.

The Court of Appeal had earlier affirmed Atuche’s conviction on a 27-count in which he and two others were accused of engaging in about N25.7 billion fraud. The Appellate Court had reduced the 12-year sentence earlier slammed on Atuche by the Lagos State High Court to six years.

In the new charge before Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Atuche, Nnosiri Joachim (a.k.a. Ifeanyi) and Uguru Onyike were arraigned on a nine-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit felony and forgery. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to May 6, 2025 for trial.

Share

Please follow and like us: