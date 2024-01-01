Cases that’ll shape 2024

Among the cases that will shape year 2024 is the judgement that will be delivered by the Supreme Court on the Kano State Governorship legal tussle. The apex court had at the last adjourned date reserved judgement . At the center of the legal battle is the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), All-Progressives Congress (APC), as well as their governorship candidates Kabir Yusuf and Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

At the last proceedings, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) asked the Supreme Court to set aside the decision of the Appeal Court and Tribunal. Olanipekun specifically pleaded with the five-man apex court panel headed by Justice John Inyang Okoro to determine whether or not, the guidelines of INEC will be a basis for nullifying the election victory of a candidate who won the election by a margin of over 100,000. He argued that this is the first time in the annals of electoral jurisprudence where an election was nullified on the grounds that ballot papers were not signed or stamped at the back. He said INEC guidelines does not envisage that the courts would nullify an election on the basis of INEC purportedly failure to stamp ballot papers on the back. The governor’s legal team maintained that their client’s membership of the NNPP is a pre-election matter and that the Court of Appeal lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter But in a counter argument, the All-Progressives Congress (APC) counsel, Chief Akin Olujimi (SAN), maintained that the Electoral Act mandates INEC presiding officers to sign the back of ballot papers after the conclusion of the election to make them legal and lawful Olujinmi said the findings of the Tribunal were simply that the ballot papers were not signed at the back and not dated and proceeded to cancel election where the ballots were used. Counsel for INEC, Abubakar Balarabe Mahmoud (SAN), supported the arguments of Olanipekun.

He submitted that the decisions of the lower courts were flawed. Counsel for the NNPP, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), said ballot papers were actually cast at the polling units, but the APC legal team did not specify the polling units affected at the Tribunal in line with rules of court. Awomolo said ballot papers not signed ought not to affect the validity of an election. The Tribunal had in September 2023 nullified Yusuf’s election, citing over 160,000 invalid votes due to missing signatures and stamps on the ballot papers. The APC had challenged the election outcome at the Tribunal, alleging electoral malpractice. Yusuf, however, appealed the Tribunal’s decision to the Court of Appeal. But the Court of Appeal in Abuja dismissed the appeal filed by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate against the judgement of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which declared the All Progressive Congress (APC) flag bearer, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, as the winner of the state’s governorship poll held on March 18.

Godwin Emefiele

An Abuja High Court has fixed January 18, 2024, for the continuation of trial of a former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, in the alleged procurement fraud suit slammed on him by the Federal Government. The Federal Government had initially preferred 20 counts of alleged procurement fraud to the tune of N6.5 billion against the former CBN governor. The counts were later reduced to six. Emefiele was accused of using his position to confer a corrupt advantage on Sa’adatu Yaro, a staff of CBN, by awarding a contract for the procurement of 43 vehicles worth N1.2 billion between 2018 and 2020. At the last hearing of the matter, an official of the Corporate Affairs Commission, Samsideen Romanus, who was led in evidence by the counsel for the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), told the court that Emefiele was neither a shareholder nor the owner of April 1616.

He then went on to read the names of the shareholders of the Company which are; Aminu Yaro, Maryam Abdullahi, and Saadatu Yaro as joint owners of the company. He also tendered documents to support his claims. Romanus, however, said though the company was incorporated by the CAC, the commission was not involved in the daily runnings of the company. Justice Hamza Muazu had on November 22 granted Emefiele bail in the sum of N300 million. He added the former CBN governor must produce two sureties in like sum. The judge noted that sureties must have certificates of occupancy and titles of properties within the Maitama district in Abuja. Emefiele had since perfected his bail and has been released.

Nnamdi Kanu

Among the cases that will shape 2024 is the treason suit filed by the Federal Government against the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. The Supreme Court at the last adjourned date refused to order the release of Kanu, from detention The apex court consequently upheld the treasonable charge filed against Kanu by the Federal Government. The Federal Government had approached the apex court praying it to set aside an earlier judgement by the Court of Appeal, which quashed the treasonable felony charge against Kanu and ordered his release because he was unlawfully brought back to the country after he jumped bail. Kanu however prayed the Supreme Court to allow the Court of Appeal’s judgement and uphold his discharge and acquittal. Counsel to the Federal Government, Tijani Gazali (SAN), prayed the apex court “to allow the appeal, set aside the judgement of the court below, and affirm the judgement of the trial court (Federal High Court), to the effect that the respondent should stand trial in respect of the charge, which the court below quashed.” Gazali further urged the court to dismiss the cross-appeal filed by Kanu.

In his submissions, Kanu’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), urged the court to dismiss the appeal filed by the federal government with punitive costs and uphold the cross-appeal to do substantial justice to this matter. Ozekhome informed the court that his client has been in custody since June 29, 2021, even when the lower court had ordered his release. Meanwhile, the apex court in a judgement delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, but written by Justice Garba Lawal, voided and set aside the judgement of the Court of Appeal which in October 2022 ordered the release of Kanu and also quashed the terrorism charges against him. The court held that although the Nigerian Government was reckless and unlawfully rendered Kanu from Kenya, such unlawful act has not divested any court from proceeding with trial. Justice Lawal held that no Nigerian law was cited in the suit seeking Kanu’s release on mere unlawful abduction from Kenya, adding that at the moment, the remedy for such action is for Kanu to file a civil matter against such act instead of removing the powers of courts to continue with his trial for alleged criminal charges. The apex court subsequently ordered that Kanu should go and defend himself in the remaining 7 counts terrorism charge against him. The IPOB leader, who was first arrested by security agents in Lagos on October 14, 2015, has been in detention since June 29, 2021.

Ex-AGF, Adoke

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja had granted permission to a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, to travel to the United Arab Emirates to meet with his family. Adoke is currently standing trial alongside Aliyu Abubakar, a property developer, over allegations of money laundering amounting to N300 million. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission alleged that Adoke made a cash payment of $2,267,400 to Unity Bank in 2013 in contravention of money laundering laws. Adoke, through his counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN), prayed the court to invoke Sections 36 and 37 of the 1999 Constitution to allow him travel to see his family. He noted that since the trial of Adoke in money laundering charges brought against him by the Federal Government commenced, he has not been with his family members who are in the UAE.q Agabi said the former AGF needed to spend time with his family to maintain his physical and mental health, urging the court to grant his request.qq He added that since his client was admitted to bail, he had been religiously and consistently attending the trial and had never behaved in any manner suggestive of intention to jump bail. In granting Adoke’s request, Justice Ekwo also stipulated that the former AGF must return to Nigeria before January 11, 2024, for the continuation of his trial.

Suit on Rivers’ crisis

Though the matter is yet to be assigned to a judge, the case will also have an impact on the legal system of the country in 2024. Six elders from Rivers State have dragged President Bola Tinubu to the Federal High Court in Abuja, for allegedly compelling Governor Siminilaya Fubara to enter into an unconstitutional agreement. Others joined in the suit marked FHC/ ABJ/CS/1718/2023 are; the AttorneyGeneral of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Governor Fubara, the Rivers Assembly, Speaker of the Rivers State Assembly, and the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. The plaintiffs, led by a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly representing Bonny State Constituency, Victor Jumbo, are Senator Bennett Birabi, Senator Andrew Uchendu, Rear Admiral O. P. Fingesi, Ann Kio Briggs and Emmanuel Deinma. The plaintiffs maintained that the said agreement, which was signed on December 18, 2023, was not only illegal but amounted to a usurpation, nullification and undermining of the extant/binding relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

They however prayed the court to, among other things, determine whether President Tinubu, Governor Fubara, and the Rivers State Assembly have the rights and are entitled to enter into any agreement that has the effect of nullifying or undermining the constitutional/ legal potency of the provisions of Section 109(I)(g) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended. They contended that neither President Tinubu nor Governor Fubara has the statutory powers to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from conducting fresh elections to replace the 27 Rivers State lawmakers. The said lawmakers defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeyemi Ikuforiji

Another high-profile case that will shape 2024 is that of the former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji. The former Speaker is standing trial before Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged involvement in money laundering. Ikuforiji is answering questions to the charge slammed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside his former Personal Assistant, Oyebode Atoyebi. They are being prosecuted on a 54-count bordering on alleged N338.8 million money laundering. They had pleaded not guilty and were allowed to continue on an earlier bail granted to them in 2012 when they were first arraigned. On March 17, 2021, the EFCC had closed its case after calling its second witness.

On May 4, 2023, the defence lawyer, Dele Adesina (SAN), opened the case for the defence and had begun calling witnesses. The defence called three witnesses, including the first defendant (Ikuforiji). In his testimony, the former Speaker had alleged that he was being prosecuted upon a faceless petition. He said the instant case arose from a petition written by an unknown person, alleging that he had stolen about N7 billion from the Lagos State House of Assembly. The matter was has been fixed for adoption of written addresses. The duo of Ikuforiji and Atoyebi were first arraigned on March 1, 2012 before Justice Okechukwu Okeke on a 20-counts charge bordering on misappropriation and money laundering. The defendants had pleaded not guilty to the charge and were granted bail. They were however subsequently re-arraigned before Justice Ibrahim Buba, following the re-assignment of the case. Buba had granted them bail in the sum of N500 million each with two sureties in like sun. On September 26, 2014, Justice Buba discharged Ikuforiji and his aide of the charges, after upholding a no case submission of the defendants. In his ruling, Justice Buba held that the EFCC failed to establish a prima-facie case against them. Dissatisfied with the ruling, the EFCC, through its counsel, Mr Godwin Obla (SAN), filed a Notice of Appeal dated September 30, 2014, challenging the decision of the trial court. Obla had argued that the trial court erred in law when it held that the counts were incompetent because they were filed under Section 1(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2004, which was repealed by an Act of 2011.

The anti-graft agency further contended that the lower court erred in law when it held that the provisions of Section 1 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2004 and 2011, only applied to natural persons and corporate bodies other than the government. The commission had also submitted that the trial judge erred in law when he held and concluded that the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses supported the innocence of the respondents. Delivering judgement on the EFCC’s appeal, the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal in November 2016, agreed with the prosecution and ordered a fresh trial of the defendants before another judge. Following the decision of the Appeal Court, the defendants headed for the Supreme Court, seeking to overturn the ruling of the Appellate Court. Again, in its verdict, the apex court also upheld the decision of the Appellate Court and ordered that the case be sent back to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for reassignment to another judge. In the charge, the EFCC alleged that the defendants accepted cash payments above the threshold set by the Money Laundering Act, without going through a financial institution. The commission accused the defendants of conspiring to commit an illegal act of accepting cash payments in the aggregate sum of N338.8 million from the House of Assembly without going through a financial institution. Ikuforiji was also accused of using his position to misappropriate funds belonging to the Assembly. The EFCC said that the defendants committed the offence between April 2010 and July 2011. The offence, according to the EFCC, contravenes the provision of Sections 15 (1d), 16(1d) and 18 of Money Laundering Act, 2004 and 2011.

Chidinma Ojukwu

Another high profile case is that of Chidinma Ojukwu, an undergraduate of the University of Lagos, who was alleged to have murdered the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga. Specifically, Ojukwu, a 300-level student of the Department of Mass Communication is being tried before a Lagos State High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square, presided over by Justice Yetunde Adesanya on nine counts of murder, theft and forgery. She was arraigned alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one, Adedapo Quadri. Sometimes in November 2023, when the case was meant to proceed, the matter could not go on as a result of the absence of the defendant.

Only the third defendant, Egbuchu, was present. Ojukwu and Quadri were not brought to court from the correctional facility. The ninth prosecution witness, DSP Bamidele, had at the proceeding in June, narrated how he examined the body of late Ataga at the mortuary. The witness was cross-examined by the first defendant’s counsel, Egwu. In his testimony, the witness had told the judge that he visited the mortuary two days after the deceased died to carry out his investigation. Bamidele narrated that the body bag was opened in his presence for observation. The witness revealed before the judge that he saw injuries on the body and neck region of the deceased. According to Bamidele, he had instructed the mortuary attendant to turn Ataga’s body over, and he saw marks on the side of the left ribs. The witness also told Justice Adesanya that there was an injury at the lower centre of the head, adding that It was an open injury that showed signs of stabbing. Ojukwu and the two others were arraigned on October 12, 2021, by the Lagos State Government.

Ayodele Fayose

The ongoing trial of a former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, over alleged N3.3 billion fraud before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos is also expected to continue in 2024. Fayose is being tried alongside his company, Spotless Investment Limited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). At the last hearing of the matter, the 12th prosecution witness, a former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, revealed before the court that he had no document showing that he withdrew the sum of N1.2 billion, which he allegedly gave Fayose. While being cross-examined by counsel for the defence, Olakekan Ojo (SAN), Obanikoro told the court that he never, at any time, showed the EFCC operatives any document indicating that he gave instruction or withdrew the sum of N1.2 billion from the Diamond Bank account of Sylva McNamara Limited. Obanikoro had particularly maintained that the sum of N1.2 billion was deposited into the account of a company, Sylva McNamara, to fund security operations to prevent terrorists’ activities in Lagos state in two installments. When asked if he produced any resolution of the Board of Directors of Sylva McNamara, authorising him to control the management of the account of the company, Obanikoro had stated: “I didn’t produce any Board resolution or letter to the EFCC. Also, there was no letter from Sylva McNamara to the then Diamond Bank, telling the bank that I was asked to control and manage the account.”

Obanikoro, who said a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, had no interactions with Fayose or Diamond Bank in respect of the N1.2 billion withdrawn from the account of Sylva McNamara Limited, further informed the judge that the EFCC exonerated him of any wrongdoing after investigations. In his response whether he was ever asked to refund money to the EFCC, Obanikoro said, “Yes, I refunded, as it was part of the conditions given for my release. Any wise man would do the same.” He said he refunded between N100m and N200m, as he could not remember the exact figure. On the sum of $4 billion he allegedly gave Fayose, the former minister posited that, ”In our line of business, it is not customary to ask for receipt or acknowledgement of such money. So, there was no confirmation of the money”. The EFCC had on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, re-arraigned Fayose and Spotless Investment Limited on an 11-count charge bordering on money laundering and stealing to the tune of N3.3 billion. The defendants were first arraigned on October 22, 2018, before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun.

Femi Fani-Kayode

In the case of the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, he is standing trial before Justice Olubumni Abike-Fadipe of an Ikeja Special Offences Court over alleged involvement in the use of false documents to fabricate evidence. But he had pleaded not guilty to the 12-counts charge when he was first arraigned on December 17, 2021. At the last hearing of the case, the trial judge had threatened to declare the former minister wanted if he fails to appear on the next adjourned date for his trial. Justice Abike-Fadipe took the decision while frowning at the constant non-appearance of the defendant, noting that the last time he was in court was November 4, 2022. After his arraignment and commencement of trial, the defendant has been absent at his trial on at least three adjourned dates, a development which the judge frowned upon.