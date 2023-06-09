Casemiro Wins Man United Player Of The Month Award

The Brazil international enjoyed a stellar four weeks last time out as the Red Devils completed their top four objectives for the season.

Casemiro joins Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes as a double-winner of the award for United this term.

The Club in a press statement said, “Casemiro has triumphed as our final men’s Player of the Month winner of the 2022/23 season, having received the majority of your votes submitted via ManUtd.com and the United App.

The Brazilian came out on top of the fan poll ahead of fellow shortlisted Reds Bruno Fernandes and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for his performances in both May and June.

Our season-concluding Emirates FA Cup final outing last Saturday was played on the first weekend of this month, and therefore our shortlist criteria encompassed the players’ efforts across an extended period.

Casemiro was key as Erik ten Hag’s side hit back from successive defeats to start May, at Brighton and then West Ham, by registering four victories on the bounce to close out the Premier League season.

Those efforts saw the Reds secure a third-placed finish and a Champions League berth for 2023/24, with the latter mathematically secured after a 4-1 win over Chelsea, in which the midfielder scored the opener during a Man-of-the-Match-winning display.

It was the second encounter in a row that our no.18 had netted and won our star-man prize, having done the same in the 1-0 triumph at Bournemouth five days earlier.

I Unfortunately, Casemiro and co couldn’t quite extend our winning streak in the FA Cup final going down 2-1 to Manchester City but the Brazilian’s start at Wembley meant he was named in Ten Hag’s XI for each of the seven games across the period in question.

For his contribution across that septet, the midfielder received 39 per cent of the votes in our official Player of the Month poll, to win the award for the second time since his arrival from Real Madrid in the summer, following on from his success back in October.

Only 11 per cent separated all three of our candidates, with Wan-Bissaka finishing as the runner-up (33%), closely followed by Fernandes (28%).

Casemiro’s win breaks a run that had seen one of Bruno or Marcus Rashford claim each of our last five men’s monthly star-man accolades, as recognition of their contributions between December and April”.