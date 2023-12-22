Casemiro, Others Not Available Until January – Ten Hag

Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, and Mason Mount are not expected to make their first-team debuts until mid-January 2024, according to Manchester United boss, Erik Ten Hag.

The recent photos of Casemiro and Martinez at Carrington have raised optimism that they would return to the matchday squad for a portion of the holiday season.

However, the manager exercised more caution in his pre-game press conference before Saturday’s match against West Ham United.

READ ALSO:

It was reported that Ten Hag confirmed the news in an interview with the Club’s media team, he said: “They are not available before Christmas. Mid-January we expect them back.

“Mason Mount? Similar [to Casemiro and Martinez]. Into January.”

Together, Casemiro and Martinez appeared in 96 games for United in all competitions in 2022–2023; they were crucial to the team’s Premier League third-place finish.