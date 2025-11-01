Case For Presidential, Parliamentary Systems Of Government

Since gaining independence in 1960, Nigeria has experimented with both the parliamentary and presidential systems of government; each with its promises, pitfalls, and peculiar adaptations to the country’s complex political reality. Today, as Nigerians continue to debate the cost of governance, executive accountability, and the efficiency of the political system, the question of which model best suits the nation remains alive and deeply relevant. The parliamentary system, which Nigeria inherited from Britain, was the first to be tested in the First Republic (1960–1966). In that system, the Prime Minister, drawn from the majority party in Parliament, served as the head of government, while the Governor-General (later the President) was a ceremonial head of state. This model fostered collective decision-making and closer collaboration between the executive and legislature. However, it also exposed the fragility of Nigeria’s early democratic experiment, as ethnic tensions, party rivalries, and regional mistrust overwhelmed the system.

The collapse of the First Republic in January 1966 following a military coup effectively ended Nigeria’s brief parliamentary journey. In contrast, the presidential system, adopted with the return to civilian rule in 1979, mirrored that of the United States. It introduced the principle of separation of powers, where the executive, legislature, and judiciary operate independently but with checks and balances. Under this model, the President serves as both head of state and head of government, elected directly by the people. The system was restored after years of military rule in 1999 and has since remained in place, giving Nigeria its longest stretch of uninterrupted democracy.

Strengths and weaknesses of each system

Proponents of the parliamentary system argue that it encourages accountability and reduces waste. Since the Prime Minister and cabinet members are drawn from the legislature, the government can be dissolved through a vote of no confidence, compelling leaders to remain answerable to lawmakers and, by extension, the public. It also tends to reduce the high cost of governance, a major issue in Nigeria’s presidential system because there are fewer layers of bureaucracy and fewer elections. Political power is shared, and coalition governments often force compromise among diverse interests. However, critics note that in a country as ethnically and regionally divided as Nigeria, the parliamentary system can become unstable.

The First Republic’s collapse was partly due to political crises in the Western and Northern Regions, where party dominance and regional rivalries made national consensus almost impossible. The presidential system, on the other hand, offers stability through fixed tenures and a clear separation of powers. It allows for direct election of the president, which can enhance legitimacy. But its weaknesses are well known: over-centralisation of power, expensive elections, and a tendency toward executive arrogance. Nigeria’s version of the system has often produced what some analysts describe as “imperial presidencies” leaders with vast control over the purse strings, political appointments, and national security, with minimal effective checks from the legislature.

Nigeria’s democratic reality

In practice, Nigeria’s presidential system has been characterised by bloated governance structures, overlapping agencies, and high recurrent expenditure. The 36 states and 774 local governments replicate the federal bureaucracy, creating what critics call an “administrative overkill.” The cost of elections under the presidential system is also staggering. According to the Independent Na- tional Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigeria’s general elections now cost hundreds of billions of naira; among the highest in the world relative to GDP. Corruption and lack of accountability are further complications. With the president wielding enormous powers, party loyalty often trumps institutional checks. Legislative oversight is sometimes reduced to political bargaining, undermining the system’s core democratic ideals.

Should Nigeria return to parliamentary rule?

In recent years, prominent voices, including some members of the National Assembly, political scientists, and elder statesmen, have called for Nigeria to reconsider the parliamentary system; or at least a hybrid version. Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun, once described the presidential model as “too expensive and unsuitable” for Nigeria’s socio-economic realities. Similarly, political scientist, Prof. Akin Oyebode, has argued that the parliamentary system would bring gov- ernment closer to the people and curb excessive spending.

However, others insist that the problem lies not in the system itself but in implementation. They argue that strong institutions, political education, and civic discipline matter more than constitutional form. Nigeria’s political class, they say, must learn to play by the rules, whichever system is in place. Perhaps the answer lies in creating a uniquely Nigerian hybrid, a semi-presidential system that borrows the accountability of parliamentarism and the stability of presidentialism. Such an arrangement could allow for a president as head of state and a prime minister, answerable to parliament, as head of government. Beyond constitutional tinkering, experts agree that the deeper challenge remains political culture; building trust, strengthening institutions, and prioritising the common good over sectional interests. Between the presidential and parliamentary systems, there is no perfect model. Each offers lessons for Nigeria’s evolving democracy. What truly matters is not just the structure of government but the values and integrity of those who run it.

Experts speak

Presidential system expensive, but stable

According to Prof. Akin Oyebode, a constitutional lawyer and retired Professor of International Law at the University of Lagos, the presidential system as practised in Nigeria is “a carbon copy of the American model but without its insti- tutional discipline.” He said: “We copied the American presidential system but ignored its foundational principles — separation of powers, rule of law, and institutional accountability. The result is a system that concentrates power in the hands of one man, the president, while the legislature and judiciary often play second fiddle.” Oyebode, who has long advocated a return to parliamentary democracy, de- scribed the current model as “wasteful and unfit for Nigeria’s economic realities,” stressing that “governing a poor country with the cost structure of America is unsustainable.”

He added that presidentialism has made elections a do-or-die affair because of the enormous power and resources at stake, a factor that continues to under- mine political stability. Similarly, Dr. Sam Amadi, former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), ar- gued that the presidential system creates a wide gulf between the government and the people. “The presidential system isolates leadership from the grassroots. It’s too hierarchical, too expensive, and too far removed from participatory democracy. The average Nigerian hardly feels part of the process once elections are over,” Amadi said.

Parliamentary system accountable but fragile

In contrast, proponents of the parliamentary system believe it offers greater accountability and cost-effectiveness. Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), constitutional lawyer and former Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, noted that the parliamentary model makes the executive directly answerable to the legislature, ensuring regular scrutiny. “In a parliamentary system, the Prime Minister can be removed through a vote of no confidence if he fails to deliver. That kind of accountability is missing in our presidential model, where presidents often rule without consequence for poor performance,” Sagay said. However, he acknowledged that Nigeria’s political maturity remains a challenge. “The parliamentary system requires a strong party structure and political discipline. In our current environment, where party loyalty is weak and defections are rampant, such a system may again suffer instability as it did in the First Republic,” he added. Dr. Jide Ojo, a political analyst and columnist, observed that while the system encouraged coalition building, it was also undermined by ethnic politics. “The First Republic failed not because the parliamentary system was bad, but because our leaders could not rise above tribal politics. We were too divided to make collective decisions in the national interest,” Ojo said. He, however, believes Nigeria has evolved politically since then and could adapt a hybrid model that combines the strengths of both systems.

“We can create a semi-parliamentary system — with an executive president and a prime minister responsible to parliament. That will help balance accountability with stability,” he suggested. Prof. Pat Utomi, political economist and founder of the Centre for Values in Leadership, recently described Nigeria’s presidential system as “an elite racket designed to enrich politicians rather than serve citizens.” “What we run is not federalism, and it’s not democracy in the true sense.

It’s a transactional system where politics is the biggest business. The parliamentary model, by contrast, could reduce waste and promote collective responsibility,” Utomi stated. He argued that the country’s development challenges: poverty, poor infrastructure, insecurity persist because leadership is too centralised and detached from local realities. Despite growing calls for change, constitutional experts say a shift from the presidential to parliamentary system would require a major constitutional overhaul; including amendments to the 1999 Constitution and possibly a referendum. Dr. Kayode Ajulo (SAN) noted that such a transition would not be easy.

“You can’t just wake up and change a system without reconfiguring the entire architecture of governance; from executive powers to legislative composition. It would require political will and broad national consensus, which is currently lacking,” Ajulo said. Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, summed it up succinctly: “No system will work unless we fix the fundamentals: rule of law, civic responsibility, and credible leadership. Whether presidential or parliamentary, the same political culture will produce the same results.” He called for reforms that strengthen electoral integrity, reduce the cost of governance, and enforce internal democracy within political parties.

Conclusion

As Nigeria inches closer to another election cycle, the debate over the right system of government is far from settled. Whether presidential or parliamentary, experts agree that true democracy lies not in the structure, but in the spirit of governance: transparency, accountability, and service to the people. Until these principles take root, the question of which system suits Nigeria best may remain an academic one.