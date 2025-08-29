CAS: Why NAF’s Operations Adhere To Int’l Humanitarian Law

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said its adherence to international humanitarian law (IHL) has continued to gain operational effectiveness.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, made this remark at the closing ceremony of the NAF’s Civilian Harm Mitigation training on Friday in Abuja.

Apart from protecting civilians in conflict environments, the CAS noted that the policy also strengthens trust and cooperation from host communities, while facilitating intelligence gathering.

The Air Chief, who was represented by the Chief of Civil Military Relations, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, assured that the ultimate goal is its contribution to long-term stability.

A statement signed on Friday by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, quoted Air Marshal Abubakar as emphasising that adherence to international humanitarian law is never an obstacle to operational effectiveness; rather, it is a force multiplier.

“Protecting civilian lives fosters trust and cooperation from local communities, facilitates intelligence gathering, and contributes to long-term stability.

“It also strengthens Nigeria’s standing as a professional and responsible actor in the global security space”, the three-star General stated.

Consequent upon these commitments, the NAF launched its Civilian Harm Mitigation Action Plan earlier this year.

“A key component of this plan is the establishment of a dedicated Department of Civilian Harm Mitigation at the Air Warfare and Doctrine Centre”, the CAS further highlighted.

He added thus: “The department will function as the hub for NAF-wide training, analysis, and doctrine on civilian protection, thereby institutionalising best practices for harm mitigation and response during air operations”.

Meanwhile, the CAS tasked participants of the training on the need to continue to demonstrate professionalism, discipline, and accountability in the conduct of air operations.

He added that while technology, platforms, and tactics provide the means to fight, “it is our values, respect for human dignity, and compliance with international law that truly define us as a force for good.”

The Civilian Harm Mitigation training, which commenced on August 11, 2025, was conducted in three batches for 69 officers.

The training covered key topics, including international humanitarian law in the context of Nigerian air operations, precision selection of ordnance to minimise collateral damage, application of Rules of Engagement, positive target identification methods, targeting categorisation, the No-Strike List (NSL), and the Sensitive Target Approval and Review (STAR) process.