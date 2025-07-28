CAS: We’ll Absorb Ex-Junior Airmen, Airwomen Into Service

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has announced plans to revive the programme of absorbing ex-Junior Airmen and Airwomen into the Nigerian AirForce (NAF).

The development offers school leavers of the Air Force Military School (AFMS), and Air Force Girls Military School (AFGMS the opportunity to join the military, after further basic training.

The CAS made the commitment during the Joint Passing Out Parade of both military schools in Jos, the Plateau State capital. Held in honour of the graduating class, the ceremony also marked the 45th anniversary of AFMS, a milestone the Air Chief described as “a testament to the vision, resilience, and impact of this great institution.”

While reaffirming the Service’s commitment to quality education and youth development, the CAS said the move will boost its human capital base and preserve time-honoured military ethos.

A statement signed yesterday by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the three-star General, who once served as an instructor at AFMS nearly three decades ago, expressed deep pride in returning as Chief of the Air Staff.

“This initiative strengthens our human capital base and preserves the military ethos instilled in these young boys and girls,” Abubakar was quoted as saying.”