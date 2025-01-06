CAS To Veterans: Your Services To Nation Highly Appreciated

Share

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, says the contributions of veterans are highly appreciated, reiterating his commitment to their welfare. According to him, their invaluable services to the nation will never be in vain.

Abubakar made the commitment on Saturday at a parley with the Nigerian Air Force’s veterans in Kaduna. The air chief was represented by the Chief of Administration, NAF Headquarters, AVM Idi Sani.

He explained that the parley was his initiative to honour the NAF veterans in appreciation of their services and dedication during their days of service.

Abubakar added that the parley was to connect and engage serving personnel with the veterans so as to understand their welfare issues and make efforts to ensure that they were better managed.

He said: “It is also an avenue created to ensure that the serving personnel are also motivated by the situation so as to ensure they do their best in giving to the service from the experiences they will gain during interaction.”

Abubakar said the service expected the veterans to continue being loyal and honest in all their endeavors, while pledging to continue taking care of them and the serving personnel.

Share

Please follow and like us: