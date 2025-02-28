CAS Tasks Senior NAF Officers To Drive Transformation Through Strategic Foresight

Share

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has tasked senior Nigerian Air Force (NAF) officers to embrace innovation, strategic foresight, and decisive leadership as the Service sets its course for 2025.

In a statement, Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), NAF Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa, noted that the first quarter meeting with Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding (AOCs), and Commandants, was neccesary to ensure proactive and adaptive leadership in tackling evolving security challenges.

The Air Chief elaborated on the interconnected nature of the global security imperatives and the implications for Nigeria’s defence strategy.

He highlighted key lessons from ongoing conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the Middle East crisis, noting the increased use of drone warfare, artificial intelligence, and the electromagnetic spectrum in modern combat.

He also challenged the senior leaders to refine doctrines and integrate advanced technologies, in order to ensure that the NAF maintains a strategic advantage in its efforts to meet the nation’s airpower needs.

