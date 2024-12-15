""" """

December 15, 2024
CAS seeks local solutions to boost airpower demands

  • December 15, 2024
  • 2 minute read

he Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has called for indigenous expertise to advance the Nigerian Air Force’s (NAF) operational capabilities and foster sustainable aviation solutions.

This was contained in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the NAF, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, yesterday in Abuja.

Abubakar made the call during operational tour of NAF establishments in Lagos and visit to Caverton Helicopters Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility to evaluate progress on the ongoing 2,500-hour and 5-year major inspections of NAF Bell-412 helicopters (NAF599 and NAF600).

He commended Caverton’s technical expertise and cutting-edge facilities, expressing satisfaction with the quality of work being done with NAF600 was near operational readiness and NAF599 at 70 per cent completion.

The CAS emphasised the importance of leveraging local partnerships to reduce reliance on foreign services, enhance NAF’s fleet maintenance, and build national capacity for aircrew training and technical development.

He described the collaboration with Caverton as a model for sustainable solutions that align with the NAF’s commitment to operational excellence.

The Chief Executive Officer of Caverton Helicopters, Mr Olabode Makanjuola, assured the CAS of the company’s readiness to continue delivering top-notch services to support NAF operations.

Makanjuola highlighted the facility’s achievements in overhauling critical helicopter components and noted the value of the NAF partnership in strengthening Nigeria’s aviation industry.

 

