CAS: Secure, Stable Nation Common Goal Of NAF, Media

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has underscored the need for sustained partnership between the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and the media, saying both institutions share a common goal of building a prosperous, secure and stable nation.

Aneke said his command philosophy of transparency, purposeful communication and strengthened civil–military relations recognises the critical role of the media in shaping public perception and promoting national cohesion.

He spoke during a cocktail meet-and-greet with defence correspondents in Abuja, where he noted that accurate and responsible reporting of military operations helps bridge the gap between the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and the citizens they serve.

The three-star general described the work of defence correspondents as vital to national security, stressing that their reports help Nigerians understand the complexities of defence operations and security challenges.

“Your work as defence correspondents remains essential to national security. You tell the stories that many Nigerians rely on to understand the complex and evolving landscape of defence operations,” he said.

“Through your reports, you shape public perception, promote accountability and help bridge the gap between the Armed Forces and the citizens we serve.”

Aneke emphasised that the role of developmental journalism cannot be overstated, noting that beyond reporting events, it supports national progress by providing context, fostering public understanding and highlighting issues that require collective action.

According to him, developmental journalism strengthens democratic accountability while helping citizens appreciate the broader efforts of security agencies in building a safer Nigeria.

“Let me emphasise that the press and the Nigerian Air Force are on the same side of good. We may approach national issues from different angles, but our ultimate goal is the same: a secure, stable and prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

“When we recognise this shared intent, cooperation becomes easier, accuracy becomes sharper, and the public becomes better informed.”

The Air Chief reiterated that since assuming office, his leadership has prioritised transparency, effective communication and improved civil–military relations, describing the media as a key partner in achieving these objectives.

He expressed confidence that stronger collaboration between the military and the media, built on mutual respect and understanding, would ultimately benefit the nation.

However, Aneke appealed for patience and understanding from media practitioners, particularly regarding the handling and release of sensitive operational information, as the partnership continues to deepen.