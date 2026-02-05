CAS Reinforces Readiness, Deepens State Partnership

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, ended a 3-day operational visit yesterday to Logistics Command, Lagos, to assess the readiness of personnel, equipment and critical facilities supporting ongoing counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations.

The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodamen, said in a release that, “The visit underscored the decisive role of logistics in modern warfare, where sustained airpower projection depends on a resilient supply chain, maintenance efficiency and a highly motivated workforce.