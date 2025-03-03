CAS Reaffirms Commitment To Operational Excellence

Share

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), to operational excellence, international collaboration and personnel welfare, as he commissioned two major infrastructure projects in Lagos.

The Director of public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Headquarters NAF, Air Vice Marshal (AVM), Olusola Akinboyewa said in a release that: “The CAS at the commissioning ceremony, made special note of the strategic importance of Lagos to the NAF, as the home base of some of her key units and formations, such as the Logistics Command and the 301 Heavy Airlift Group.

He highlighted the selection of Lagos to host the upcoming 4th African Air Forces Forum from 21-23 May, as well as Nigeria’s firstever international air show, scheduled for December this year.

