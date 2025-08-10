CAS: Protection Of Lives, Property Non-Negotiable

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has reiterated the Nigerian Air Force’s unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of citizens and residents across Nigeria.

During an operational assessment visit to Kebbi State on Sunday, the Air Chief emphasized the Service’s readiness to respond swiftly and decisively to emerging threats in the North-West region.

A statement signed by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the CAS met with Kebbi State Governor Mohammed Idris and members of the State Executive Council, highlighting the strategic importance of the sub-region in Nigeria’s security architecture.

“Kebbi shares international borders with the Republics of Benin and Niger and has vast rural terrains that demand heightened security vigilance,” the CAS said.

“What affects Kebbi affects the entire North-West, and by extension, the peace and stability of our nation. Our commitment is clear: we will locate and root out all criminal elements threatening the peace and safety of law-abiding citizens. Nigeria must be secure for development to thrive.”

Air Marshal Abubakar commended the readiness of troops and the effectiveness of security infrastructure in the state, noting, “I am highly impressed with what I saw on the ground. Our platforms are well-positioned and capable of reaching every part of the state swiftly. Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations will be intensified.”

On inter-agency cooperation among security outfits in Kebbi, the CAS said, “I commend the dedication of our colleagues in the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police, Department of State Services, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and others. Their tireless efforts are making a difference, and we will continue to support them with air power and strategic coordination.”

Governor Idris expressed profound appreciation to the Nigerian Air Force and other security agencies for their dedication to safeguarding lives and property in the state.

“We are fully committed to working hand in hand with our security institutions to ensure Kebbi remains a bastion of peace and stability,” he said.