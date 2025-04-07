CAS Engages Strategic Partners In Brazil To Optimise NAF Operational Efforts

Share

As part of efforts to transform the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), into a more resilient and agile force capable of addressing Nigeria’s evolving security challenges, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, has reaffirmed NAF’s strong commitment to deepening strategic partnerships with friendly nations, as well as key players in the aerospace and defence sectors.

The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), headquarters NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said in a release that, “Highlighting the importance of international collaboration, the CAS stated, “In an increasingly complex and dynamic security environment, strategic partnerships remain a critical pillar in building a more agile, innovative, and combatready Air Force.

“Nigeria and Brazil share a long-standing history of military cooperation, and we are here to strengthen that bond for mutual benefit,” he said during an official visit to Brazil from 1 to 4 April, 2025.

“CAS participated in the Latin America Aerospace Defence and Security (LAAD) Fair 2025, held in Rio de Janeiro.” Abubakar held high-level meetings with the President/ CEO of Embraer Defence & Security, Mr Bosco Da Costa Junior, as well as representative of the Chief of the Brazilian Air Force, Lieutenant General Malta.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

