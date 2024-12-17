CAS Ends Operational Tour Of NAF Units In South West

Share

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has completed a four-day operational tour of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) units and formations across the South-West.

The Director Public Relations and Information(DOPRI), Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, said in the release that,

“The operations commenced from December 12 -15 2024, aimed at reinforcing his commitment to operational readiness and personnel welfare. ”

He said that, “The tour of Lagos units included the 055 NAF Camp Victoria Island, 631 Aircraft Maintenance Depot (ACMD) and 643 Equipment Supply Depot (ESD) in Ikeja, and the 663 NAF Mother & Child Hospital in Badagry.

“The ongoing infrastructural and technical upgrades were reviewed and a symbolic tree-planting exercise was held at the 643 ESD, underscoring the NAF’s commitment to sustainability.”

He added that, “Amongst highlights of the Lagos swing, was the commissioning of the NAF Officers Wives Association (NAFOWA) Multipurpose Hall at the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja; the edifice was designed and constructed under the direction of the NAFOWA National President, Architect (Dr) Mrs Rakiya Abubakar. This new NAFOWA facility is designed to enhance welfare and family activities on the Base.

