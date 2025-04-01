CAS Commends Operatives’ Commitment To National Security

Share

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan BalaAbubakar, has commended the dedication of the Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA to the nation’s security.

Bala-Abubakar made the commendation in Katsina yesterday during the Sallah luncheon with the personnel of the 213 Forward Operating Base and Air Component, Operation FANSAN YAMMA.

He was represented by the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Command, Usman Abdullahi.

He stated: “I wish to commend you, our gallant officers, airmen, and airwomen of the Air Component, for your unwavering commitment, not just to the mission, but to one another and to the security of our great nation.”

Bala-Abubakar assured the personnel that their welfare remained a top priority. “I am determined to provide you with the necessary equipment, training, and support to achieve greater excellence.”

He further stated that these efforts were essential to contributing to the effective discharge of their duties. He encouraged the personnel to remain focused, saying, “The Nigerian Air Force remains fully committed to your welfare and operational effectiveness until ultimate victory is achieved.”

While acknowledging the challenges unique to their operational environment, the CAS emphasised that these should not hinder their progress, reiterating the importance of restoring normalcy to the region.

