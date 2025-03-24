CAS Charges Troops To Sustain Operation Tempo, Stresses Need To Safeguard Civilians

Share

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, has directed Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel to intensify air offensives against bandits while ensuring maximum protection for civilians.

The Deputy Director of public Relations and Information (DDOPRI), headquarters, NAF, Group Captain Kabiru Ali said in a release that, “This directive aligns with the NAF’s Civilian Harm Mitigation Action Plan, reinforcing the commitment to precision air operations that prioritise civilian safety.

He said that,Abubakar issued this charge during his visit to the Air Component Headquarters of Operation Fansam Yamma in Katsina and Sokoto states.

He commended the unwavering dedication of the troops in combating banditry and urged them to sustain the momentum, emphasising that air power remains a decisive force in dismantling criminal strongholds and providing crucial support to ground troops in the ongoing counter-banditry campaign.

Recognising the critical role of intelligence, logistics, and troop welfare in operational success, the CAS reassured personnel of continuous support in these areas.

He emphasised that timely intelligence, well-maintained equipment, and high troop morale are fundamental to achieving lasting security in the region.

“During his visit, the CAS conducted a first-hand assessment of operational aircraft and ongoing infrastructural projects.

In Sokoto, he inspected newly constructed accommodation and other operational facilities, ensuring that personnel are adequately supported in their mission.

