Emmanuella, the girlfriend and mother of skit maker Carter Efe’s child, has spoken publicly in response to the ongoing controversy surrounding their relationship, expressing disappointment and emotional distress over the way their private issues were brought into public.

Her reaction followed a series of posts shared by Carter Efe in which he disclosed that the pair had gone their separate ways more than a year ago.

The content creator claimed that the relationship negatively affected his mental health, finances and creative output, describing the experience as emotionally draining and highlighting the pain of being separated from his child.

Responding to those claims, Emmanuella alleged that the relationship was marked by control and restrictions.

She stated that Carter Efe discouraged her from working and prevented her from pursuing her ambition of becoming an actress. According to her, these limitations forced her to abandon personal goals and professional opportunities.

She further claimed that her partner isolated her by cutting off contact with female friends and family members, adding that he often interfered with her communication and online presence.

Emmanuella also alleged that she was threatened with losing her social media platform, which she said he claimed to have created for her.

The mother of one said she was particularly shocked by Carter Efe’s public posts, noting that they had spent time together just days before the claims were made.

She denied allegations questioning her character, including suggestions that she was involved in prostitution, and insisted that financial support for their child only came after repeated requests.

In an emotional Instagram post, Emmanuella said she never imagined having to address her personal life publicly but felt compelled to defend herself.

She maintained that her side of the story had been misrepresented and concluded by saying that the truth would ultimately prevail.

The exchange has continued to spark debate on social media, with fans divided as both parties air contrasting accounts of their relationship.