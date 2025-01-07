Carter Efe Shares Cryptic Post On X

Share

Nigerian social media sensation, Oderhohwo Joseph Efe better known as Carter Efe has stirred social media reactions after he shared cryptic posts on X.

In the pot sighted by New Telegraph, Carter Efe raised an alarm on his impending death, announcing that he might pass away on January 10, 2024.

Although Carter Efe didn’t elaborate on his shocking announcement, an X user, Seun, questioned who would fill the void and provide fans with mid-skit entertainment.

The fan tweeted,“ If you leave, who go dey give us mid skit?”.

In response, Carter Efe emphasized it’s amusing, but once he’s gone, the user will regret his passing.

“It’s funny now until you lose me and you will regret it later“.

